Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

Available 8/13. 2 level loft unit with balcony in the Gables of Tuckerman. Prime location near NIH, Walter Reed, Pike & Rose. Huge loft with W&D and full bath. Open living room with built-in and dining area. Remodeling almost complete. New windows, kitchen & bath cabinets, carpet, wood kitchen floors, toilet(see documents for a complete list of recent improvements. Grosvenor Metro aprox 1 mile. Community Center, exercise room, pool included in rent