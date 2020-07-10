All apartments in North Bethesda
Find more places like 10620 WEYMOUTH ST #W-204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Bethesda, MD
/
10620 WEYMOUTH ST #W-204
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:57 AM

10620 WEYMOUTH ST #W-204

10620 Weymouth Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10620 Weymouth Street, North Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ice maker
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
One of the best rental units in the area! Conveniently situated to everyday necessities yet private. Close to Metro rail station, Ride-On bus accessible. ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED, Very well maintained, clean as a wisely, lots of natural light with a large balcony, lots of unrestricted parking. One large bedroom and one full bathroom. Living/Dinning area and a good size kitchen. General interior maintenance by the condominium. READY TO MOVE IN!!! Just give a call for a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10620 WEYMOUTH ST #W-204 have any available units?
10620 WEYMOUTH ST #W-204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 10620 WEYMOUTH ST #W-204 have?
Some of 10620 WEYMOUTH ST #W-204's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10620 WEYMOUTH ST #W-204 currently offering any rent specials?
10620 WEYMOUTH ST #W-204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10620 WEYMOUTH ST #W-204 pet-friendly?
No, 10620 WEYMOUTH ST #W-204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 10620 WEYMOUTH ST #W-204 offer parking?
Yes, 10620 WEYMOUTH ST #W-204 offers parking.
Does 10620 WEYMOUTH ST #W-204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10620 WEYMOUTH ST #W-204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10620 WEYMOUTH ST #W-204 have a pool?
No, 10620 WEYMOUTH ST #W-204 does not have a pool.
Does 10620 WEYMOUTH ST #W-204 have accessible units?
No, 10620 WEYMOUTH ST #W-204 does not have accessible units.
Does 10620 WEYMOUTH ST #W-204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10620 WEYMOUTH ST #W-204 has units with dishwashers.
Does 10620 WEYMOUTH ST #W-204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10620 WEYMOUTH ST #W-204 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pallas at Pike and Rose
11550 Old Georgetown Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Avalon Grosvenor Tower
10301 Grosvenor Pl
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Avalon at Grosvenor Station
10306 Strathmore Hall St
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
NoBe Market Apartments
11351 Woodglen Dr
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Strathmore Court At White Flint
5440 Marinelli Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln
North Bethesda, MD 20852

Similar Pages

North Bethesda 1 BedroomsNorth Bethesda 2 Bedrooms
North Bethesda Apartments with ParkingNorth Bethesda Apartments with Pool
North Bethesda Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VAEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College