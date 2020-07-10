10620 WEYMOUTH ST #W-204

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

One of the best rental units in the area! Conveniently situated to everyday necessities yet private. Close to Metro rail station, Ride-On bus accessible. ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED, Very well maintained, clean as a wisely, lots of natural light with a large balcony, lots of unrestricted parking. One large bedroom and one full bathroom. Living/Dinning area and a good size kitchen. General interior maintenance by the condominium. READY TO MOVE IN!!! Just give a call for a private showing.