All apartments in North Bethesda
Find more places like 10619 KENILWORTH AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Bethesda, MD
/
10619 KENILWORTH AVENUE
Last updated March 20 2019 at 4:20 PM

10619 KENILWORTH AVENUE

10619 Kenilworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10619 Kenilworth Avenue, North Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
****GREAT LOCATION!!! All hardwoods throughout, tons of added closet space in master br, balcony off LR, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! Seconds to Grosvenor METRO and Strathmore !!!!!!! * We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10619 KENILWORTH AVENUE have any available units?
10619 KENILWORTH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 10619 KENILWORTH AVENUE have?
Some of 10619 KENILWORTH AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10619 KENILWORTH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
10619 KENILWORTH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10619 KENILWORTH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 10619 KENILWORTH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 10619 KENILWORTH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 10619 KENILWORTH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 10619 KENILWORTH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10619 KENILWORTH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10619 KENILWORTH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 10619 KENILWORTH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 10619 KENILWORTH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 10619 KENILWORTH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 10619 KENILWORTH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10619 KENILWORTH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10619 KENILWORTH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10619 KENILWORTH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Grosvenor Tower
10301 Grosvenor Pl
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Avalon at Grosvenor Station
10306 Strathmore Hall St
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Morgan
12000 Chase Crossing Cir
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Henri at Pike and Rose
11870 Grand Park Ave
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Village Square West Apartments
12401 Village Square Ter
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Per Sei at Pike and Rose
900 PerSei Place
North Bethesda, MD 20814
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852

Similar Pages

North Bethesda 1 BedroomsNorth Bethesda 2 Bedrooms
North Bethesda Apartments with ParkingNorth Bethesda Apartments with Pools
North Bethesda Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VAEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College