7529 Riverdale Road Unit# 1837.

$1150- Charming 1 Bedroom Condo at Frenchmen's Creek in New Carrollton - This charming one bedroom condominium features a galley kitchen, dishwasher, microwave, patio, and laundry on the premises. This property is located in close proximity to the New Carrollton Metro, I-495, Baltimore- Washington Parkway, Carollton Shopping Center and a host of restaurants and stores.
The rent at this property is $1150/month. The tenant is responsible for gas and electric utilities.
To schedule an appointment, contact Dakari McAdoo at 202-276-1980 or djmcadoo@klproperties.com
Professionally managed by:
KL Associates, Inc
1350 Wallach place NW
Washington, DC 20009
202-462-5106
