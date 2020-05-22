7529 Riverdale Road Unit# 1837.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

$1150- Charming 1 Bedroom Condo at Frenchmen's Creek in New Carrollton - This charming one bedroom condominium features a galley kitchen, dishwasher, microwave, patio, and laundry on the premises. This property is located in close proximity to the New Carrollton Metro, I-495, Baltimore- Washington Parkway, Carollton Shopping Center and a host of restaurants and stores.



The rent at this property is $1150/month. The tenant is responsible for gas and electric utilities.



To schedule an appointment, contact Dakari McAdoo at 202-276-1980 or djmcadoo@klproperties.com



Professionally managed by:

KL Associates, Inc

1350 Wallach place NW

Washington, DC 20009

202-462-5106



(RLNE5019404)