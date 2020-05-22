All apartments in New Carrollton
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

7529 Riverdale Road Unit# 1837

7529 Riverdale Rd · No Longer Available
Location

7529 Riverdale Rd, New Carrollton, MD 20784

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
$1150- Charming 1 Bedroom Condo at Frenchmen's Creek in New Carrollton - This charming one bedroom condominium features a galley kitchen, dishwasher, microwave, patio, and laundry on the premises. This property is located in close proximity to the New Carrollton Metro, I-495, Baltimore- Washington Parkway, Carollton Shopping Center and a host of restaurants and stores.

The rent at this property is $1150/month. The tenant is responsible for gas and electric utilities.

To schedule an appointment, contact Dakari McAdoo at 202-276-1980 or djmcadoo@klproperties.com

Professionally managed by:
KL Associates, Inc
1350 Wallach place NW
Washington, DC 20009
202-462-5106

(RLNE5019404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7529 Riverdale Road Unit# 1837 have any available units?
7529 Riverdale Road Unit# 1837 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Carrollton, MD.
What amenities does 7529 Riverdale Road Unit# 1837 have?
Some of 7529 Riverdale Road Unit# 1837's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7529 Riverdale Road Unit# 1837 currently offering any rent specials?
7529 Riverdale Road Unit# 1837 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7529 Riverdale Road Unit# 1837 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7529 Riverdale Road Unit# 1837 is pet friendly.
Does 7529 Riverdale Road Unit# 1837 offer parking?
Yes, 7529 Riverdale Road Unit# 1837 offers parking.
Does 7529 Riverdale Road Unit# 1837 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7529 Riverdale Road Unit# 1837 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7529 Riverdale Road Unit# 1837 have a pool?
Yes, 7529 Riverdale Road Unit# 1837 has a pool.
Does 7529 Riverdale Road Unit# 1837 have accessible units?
No, 7529 Riverdale Road Unit# 1837 does not have accessible units.
Does 7529 Riverdale Road Unit# 1837 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7529 Riverdale Road Unit# 1837 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7529 Riverdale Road Unit# 1837 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7529 Riverdale Road Unit# 1837 does not have units with air conditioning.

