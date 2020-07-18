18336 Streamside Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Available 04/22/19 We have an amazing condo home available in Gaithersburg, MD. This top level condo has new vinyl flooring throughout an entry living room/dining room combo, with galley kitchen featuring updated lighting and pass through, the kitchen is fully loaded. The two spacious bedrooms with matching vinyl flooring, including a master with master bath with stand up shower and walk in closet. The full hall bath with Jack and Jill entrance to the second bedroom, that has a tub and shower. The hall laundry closet has a full sized washer and dryer. The balcony has an entrance from living area or second bedroom with additional storage closet.



Take advantage of the community pool and community center.



Sorry no pets.



Rachel Vigil at rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com or (240)-319-8938



Here is the link to apply:



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



Good credit score required.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4834527)