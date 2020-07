Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub oven range Property Amenities business center car wash area concierge elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bike storage lobby package receiving sauna cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly cc payments conference room e-payments guest suite internet access online portal trash valet

At North Park Apartments, residents appreciate the luxury of a polished and elegant community. Walk through the Eurostyle entrance way into our immaculately maintained premises. The lobby, corridors and elevators are graced with rich wood and detailed stonework. Step into our sparkling rooftop pool, or work out in our state-of-the-art fitness center overlooking the beautiful Maryland landscape! Live in one of the most vibrant suburbs of the Washington DC area… experience luxury at its best. Just steps away from luxurious shopping areas including, fine dining, entertainment, beautiful public parks, and only two blocks from the Friendship Heights Metro Station.