All apartments in Mitchellville
Find more places like 825 Saint Michaels Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mitchellville, MD
/
825 Saint Michaels Drive
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

825 Saint Michaels Drive

825 St Michaels Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mitchellville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

825 St Michaels Drive, Mitchellville, MD 20721

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Contemporary Bowie Townhome - Gorgeous completely renovated townhome boasts 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, updated kitchen with new countertops, cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and ceramic Floors. This sun-filled contemporary home also features hardwood floors, new carpet, and fresh paint throughout. New deck, patio, and rear privacy fence make for the perfect outdoor entertainment space. This home is a must see and won't last long. Vouchers are welcome!

(RLNE4995077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Saint Michaels Drive have any available units?
825 Saint Michaels Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mitchellville, MD.
What amenities does 825 Saint Michaels Drive have?
Some of 825 Saint Michaels Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 Saint Michaels Drive currently offering any rent specials?
825 Saint Michaels Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Saint Michaels Drive pet-friendly?
No, 825 Saint Michaels Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mitchellville.
Does 825 Saint Michaels Drive offer parking?
No, 825 Saint Michaels Drive does not offer parking.
Does 825 Saint Michaels Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 Saint Michaels Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Saint Michaels Drive have a pool?
No, 825 Saint Michaels Drive does not have a pool.
Does 825 Saint Michaels Drive have accessible units?
No, 825 Saint Michaels Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Saint Michaels Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 825 Saint Michaels Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 825 Saint Michaels Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 825 Saint Michaels Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mitchellville 2 BedroomsMitchellville 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Mitchellville Apartments with ParkingMitchellville Apartments with Pool
Mitchellville Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDAnnapolis, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDCloverly, MDSeverna Park, MDLake Shore, MDMount Vernon, VAWestphalia, MDGlenn Dale, MD
Fort Hunt, VACalverton, MDIlchester, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDAnnapolis Neck, MDFort Meade, MDAccokeek, MDColesville, MDSeven Corners, VABensville, MDRiviera Beach, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University