825 Saint Michaels Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous Contemporary Bowie Townhome - Gorgeous completely renovated townhome boasts 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, updated kitchen with new countertops, cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and ceramic Floors. This sun-filled contemporary home also features hardwood floors, new carpet, and fresh paint throughout. New deck, patio, and rear privacy fence make for the perfect outdoor entertainment space. This home is a must see and won't last long. Vouchers are welcome!



(RLNE4995077)