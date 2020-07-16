Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:57 AM

112 Apartments for rent in Mitchellville, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mitchellville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and s...

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
10634 HEATHER GLEN WAY
10634 Heather Glen Way, Mitchellville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1936 sqft
Beautiful Town-Home in Bowie!! Open floor plan with 13 foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances. granite counters, washer/dryer, crown molding, sitting room in master bedroom, beautiful deck, hardwood floors, 2 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Mitchellville

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
919 Lake Shore Dr
919 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Arbor, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
To rent fully upgraded 3 level 4BR town home in Lake Arbor area. 3 full and 1 half baths. Hardwood flooring throughout main and upper level and fully tiled beautiful flooring in the basement. Upgraded Kitchen cabinets, countertop, and backsplash.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512
10512 Lake Arbor Way, Lake Arbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1930 sqft
10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512 Available 08/17/20 Large Single Family Home! Bowie, MD - Large single family home in Lake Arbor community. Community features golf, a pool, tot lots, shopping and more.

1 of 10

Last updated August 22 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
2811 BERRYWOOD LANE
2811 Berrywood Lane, Prince George's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1414 sqft
Modern townhome features 3-bdrm, 2full & 2-1/2 ba, 1-car garage. Has nice large master suite with soaking tub. Tile and hardwood floors gorgeous Deck and patio for entertaining or just relaxing.

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1711 Barrington Court
1711 Barrington Court, Lake Arbor, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,497
1476 sqft
Beautiful updated Townhouse in Bowie MD (1711 Barrington Ct, Bowie MD) - This is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 31/2 bathroom townhome with approximately 2,000 square feet of living space.

1 of 49

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
2307 NICOL CIRCLE
2307 Nicol Circle, Prince George's County, MD
6 Bedrooms
$3,899
3536 sqft
Awesome is the way to describe this one . Property was renovated in 2019. Brazilian cherry hard wood floors, Quartz counter top, new carpeting, freshly painted, Newly finished basement with 2 bedroom & bath room.
Results within 5 miles of Mitchellville
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
68 Units Available
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1276 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,525
1416 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
21 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,413
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
9 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1107 sqft
Located in a tranquil community just minutes from Annapolis and Baltimore. On-site 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court and racquetball court. Apartments feature modern, updated kitchens and bathrooms. Near Route 50 and 301.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 16 at 12:32 AM
23 Units Available
The Bowen
14909 Health Center Dr, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,779
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,239
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,799
1410 sqft
Spacious apartments with bamboo-style flooring, vaulted 9-foot ceilings, and spa-inspired bathrooms with deep soaking tubs. Units equipped with intrusion alarm systems and smart systems to control lights and thermostat remotely.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
6 Units Available
Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd, Largo, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,965
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,041
1235 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony offer proximity to the Metro. Enjoy the yoga studio, fitness center, lush courtyards, and community hub. Minutes from Redskin Stadium. Plenty of shopping nearby.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
14 Units Available
The Ivy Club
1127 Ivy Club Ln, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,649
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
871 sqft
Ivy Club recently renovated to offer exclusive look and feel, including stainless steel appliances and huge walk-in closets. Complimentary gym membership at Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex included.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:22 AM
32 Units Available
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
Studio
$1,418
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,582
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,052
1066 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:08 AM
10 Units Available
East Riverdale
New Carrollton Woods
6285 Fernwood Ter, East Riverdale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,325
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
Great location for commuters close to I-495, I-295, and Route 50. Community has stunning landscaping. Units feature lots of closet space, complete appliances packages, and energy saving windows.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 16 at 12:35 AM
1 Unit Available
East Riverdale
Prince Georgetown
6272 67th Ct, East Riverdale, MD
Studio
$1,035
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, courtyard, picnic areas and tennis courts. Units have private gardens and balcony, washer/dryer and eat-in kitchen. Located just two minutes from the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
Greater Landover
Pinebrook Apartments
2614 Pinebrook Ave, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,020
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, affordable apartments located near Landover's best shopping and dining. Roomy walk-in closets, patio and balcony views and hardwood floors. Laundry and parking on site. Dogs and cats OK.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
808 AVANTI PLACE
808 Avanti Place, Summerfield, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1830 sqft
FULLY RENOVATED 4BR/2BA/2HBA TOWNHOUSE NEAR THE REDSKINS STADIUM. EASY ACCESS TO 495, 214, 202, & 704. NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS, SS APPLIANCES, WINDOWS, DOORS, WOOD FLOORS, CARPET, DESIGNER TILE, UPDATED BATHS, & FRESH PAINT.

1 of 26

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
511 Tailgate Terrace
511 Tailgate Terrace, Summerfield, MD
1 Bedroom
$842
200 sqft
ROOM for rent in a shared townhome. (This is NOT a one bedroom apartment, but it is a room for rent in a townhome.) You will feel right at home in this spacious room with ample closet space in a luxury townhome steps from the Morgan Blvd metro.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Greater Landover
7716 GREYMONT STREET
7716 Greymont Street, Landover, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1280 sqft
The landlord has spared no expense! New hardwood floors on the main level, new carpet upstairs and fresh paint throughout. Half-bath on the main level and large full bathroom on the second level. The 3-bed, 1.

1 of 58

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Cheverly
2800 64TH AVE
2800 64th Avenue, Cheverly, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
NO Showings Through June 18th, while owner is getting unit cleaned and some touch ups. . You can put an application in but must done with only seeing the pictures on line for now. Sorry.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Greater Landover
6837 Forest Terrace
6837 Forest Terrace, Landover, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Newly Renovated Townhome for Rent - Don't miss this pristine 2 level, 3 bdrm, 1.

1 of 22

Last updated August 16 at 10:37 PM
1 Unit Available
615 SPECTATOR AVENUE
615 Spectator Avenue, Summerfield, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1776 sqft
Elegant and wonderful, one of the largest end units, Brick front and side, 2 car separate garage. Main level: step into a large open living space, Loads of closet space, 1 bedroom, full bath, walk out to garage, great for in-law and/or roommates.

1 of 11

Last updated March 20 at 05:30 AM
1 Unit Available
12320 OPEN VIEW LANE
12320 Open View Lane, Kettering, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1570 sqft
Luxury rental. Very modern. Great community. Garage, fresh paint, 2 level new hardwood floor. granite counter tops. fireplace, washer-dryer, balcony off each bedroom. Cathedral ceilings in foyer and living room.

1 of 56

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
644 Spectator Ave
644 Spectator Avenue, Summerfield, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
100 sqft
ROOM for rent in a shared townhome. (This is NOT a one bedroom apartment, but it is a room for rent in a townhome.) You will feel right at home in this spacious ROOM with ample closet space in a luxury townhome steps from the Morgan Blvd metro.
City Guide for Mitchellville, MD

Summers are particularly special in Prince George's County, where Mitchellville is located. Every July sees the return of the beloved Lake Arbor Jazz Fest, featuring performances by musicians, dancers, artists and athletes. A charitable event, the festival helps support local residents with tuition assistance and other benefits.

If you're the type who can't settle for one culture, one landscape or one lifestyle, then Mitchellville, MD is the place for you. Situated comfortably between D.C. and Baltimore, close to Philly, Atlantic City and Chesapeake Bay, it's hard to argue that any person would find fault with its location. Whether you dig small town quiet, which exemplifies Mitchellville, or big city events, which exemplifies all the areas nearby, you're pretty much in the center of the action or non-action, whatever you prefer. Feeling antsy one day and in need of intellectual stimulation? Check out the dozens of museums near the heart of the capital. Hungry for a bar crawl with the boys? Philly's scene has your back. Are you desperate for a quiet picnic with bushy trees and only the sound of the breeze to accompany you? Try Allen Pond Park a few minutes from central Mitchellville. The point is, you can have your small-town cake and eat adventure too, all here in lovely M-Ville, so what are you waiting for? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Mitchellville, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mitchellville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

