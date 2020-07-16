112 Apartments for rent in Mitchellville, MD with hardwood floors
Summers are particularly special in Prince George's County, where Mitchellville is located. Every July sees the return of the beloved Lake Arbor Jazz Fest, featuring performances by musicians, dancers, artists and athletes. A charitable event, the festival helps support local residents with tuition assistance and other benefits.
If you're the type who can't settle for one culture, one landscape or one lifestyle, then Mitchellville, MD is the place for you. Situated comfortably between D.C. and Baltimore, close to Philly, Atlantic City and Chesapeake Bay, it's hard to argue that any person would find fault with its location. Whether you dig small town quiet, which exemplifies Mitchellville, or big city events, which exemplifies all the areas nearby, you're pretty much in the center of the action or non-action, whatever you prefer. Feeling antsy one day and in need of intellectual stimulation? Check out the dozens of museums near the heart of the capital. Hungry for a bar crawl with the boys? Philly's scene has your back. Are you desperate for a quiet picnic with bushy trees and only the sound of the breeze to accompany you? Try Allen Pond Park a few minutes from central Mitchellville. The point is, you can have your small-town cake and eat adventure too, all here in lovely M-Ville, so what are you waiting for? See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mitchellville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.