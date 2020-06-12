/
2 bedroom apartments
160 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mitchellville, MD
Greater Landover
Verona at Landover Hills
4085 Warner Ave, Landover Hills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
899 sqft
Boasting an easy commute to D.C., this apartment community's amenities include a pool, a dog park and a gym. The pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes are close to I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
990 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
Cheverly
Cheverly Station Apartments
6501 Landover Rd, Cheverly, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
894 sqft
The perfect apartment is waiting for you! At Cheverly Station you will enjoy a great location only minutes from Rte. 50, Baltimore-Washington Parkway and I-495 allowing you to get anywhere in the Washington metro area quickly.
Greater Landover
Kent Village
6707 Hawthorne St, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
766 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Downtown D.C., with a bus stop on-site. Plenty of natural light in the spacious townhome units. Military housing also available.
Fountain Club Apartments
7604 Fontainebleau Dr, New Carrollton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
816 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes near I-495, I-295, and bus and rail connections. Rentals come with a private balcony or terrace. Community amenities include a gated pool area, clubhouse, and ample parking.
Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir, Lake Arbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1100 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located close to some of D.C.'s biggest attractions. All units come with water, cable and internet. In-unit laundry, fireplace, dishwasher and giant walk-in closets.
Carmody Hills-Pepper Mill Village
Pleasant House
6904 Seat Pleasant Dr, Peppermill Village, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
894 sqft
Spring into action and move into one of our one or two bedroom apartment homes and save on UTILITIES!!! That's right --- all you pay is rent and the utilities are included.
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1066 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd, Largo, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1235 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony offer proximity to the Metro. Enjoy the yoga studio, fitness center, lush courtyards, and community hub. Minutes from Redskin Stadium. Plenty of shopping nearby.
Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave, Bowie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
957 sqft
Located in a tranquil community just minutes from Annapolis and Baltimore. On-site 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court and racquetball court. Apartments feature modern, updated kitchens and bathrooms. Near Route 50 and 301.
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1154 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Heritage Square Apartments
7845 Riverdale Road, New Carrollton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
875 sqft
A charming community with smaller buildings. Located near the Beltway and Route 50. On-site amenities include a pool with a sundeck, play area, basketball court, and daycare facility. Updates throughout.
Hilltop Apartments
5306 85th Ave, New Carrollton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
904 sqft
Sleek, modern interiors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets, plus e-payments for convenience. Pet-friendly amenities, a playground and a pool. A nearby metro station gets residents to downtown DC in minutes.
East Riverdale
New Carrollton Woods
6285 Fernwood Ter, East Riverdale, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
Great location for commuters close to I-495, I-295, and Route 50. Community has stunning landscaping. Units feature lots of closet space, complete appliances packages, and energy saving windows.
Woodland Landing
10023 Greenbelt Rd, Seabrook, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1032 sqft
A beautiful community on a well-maintained property. Onsite playground, community room and pool. Newer fitness center. Near the waterfront. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer separate dining rooms and large closets.
Glen Oaks
7509 Mandan Rd, Greenbelt, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1125 sqft
Giant one- through three-bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Conveniently located minutes away from restaurants, shopping, the Beltway and Roosevelt High School. Next door to Greenbriar Country Club.
The Hanover Apartments
7232 Hanover Pkwy, Greenbelt, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
926 sqft
Spacious apartments with unique floor plans, bright living areas, fully equipped kitchens and generous storage space. Community features a swimming pool, dog park and fitness center. Some units have been renovated.
The Ivy Club
1127 Ivy Club Ln, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
871 sqft
Ivy Club recently renovated to offer exclusive look and feel, including stainless steel appliances and huge walk-in closets. Complimentary gym membership at Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex included.
9700 Lake Pointe Court
9700 Lake Pointe Court, Lake Arbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1071 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Condo in Great Location - Property Id: 297496 Controlled access 2 bedroom 2 bathroom first floor condo with walk out patio, wood burning fireplace and assigned parking space with guest passes in Largo, MD.
Goddard
8661 Greenbelt Road T2
8661 Greenbelt Rd, Seabrook, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1072 sqft
8661 Greenbelt Road T2 Available 07/01/20 2 bed 1 bath - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - ***ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED*** This unit is located in Greenbelt MD seconds from Greenbelt Rd. Spacious, vibrant, and sunny can only describe this spacious home.
Greater Landover
2504 KENT VILLAGE DRIVE
2504 Kent Village Drive, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
512 sqft
***No Showings Until 1st Week of July***Beautiful two bedroom/two bathroom townhouse for rent! Laminate flooring on the main level, freshly painted! One bedroom and full bath on the main level. Master bedroom with full bath on the upper level.
5530 KAREN ELAINE DRIVE
5530 Karen Elaine Drive, New Carrollton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
867 sqft
Great rental property... Ready to Move In... Two bedroom, one bath condo near the New Carrollton Metro and shopping within minutes. Will be available on July 15th, 2020.
10131 PRINCE PLACE
10131 Prince Place, Largo, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1082 sqft
Space & closets galore in this 2 bedroom 2 bath freshly painted top floor unit; Breakfast bar & wine cabinet in cozy kitchen; Full bath in bedroom; Balcony overlooking a tree line setting. 1 reserve parking space.
2630 NEMO COURT
2630 Nemo Court, Bowie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1120 sqft
Stunning 2 bedroom 2 bath town home for rent !!! Home features an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances with cermanic flooring. Carpet covers the entire upstairs where there are 2 nice size bedrooms and closet spaces.
