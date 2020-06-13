Apartment List
188 Apartments for rent in Mitchellville, MD with balcony

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4761 River Valley Way
4761 River Valley Way, Mitchellville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1814 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 3BR Bowie condo - Beautiful remodeled multi-level condo! This sunny end unit features three spacious bedrooms. Master bedroom includes private bath and his and her closets.

1 of 33

Last updated June 3 at 02:41pm
1 Unit Available
11297 RAGING BROOK DRIVE
11297 Raging Brook Drive, Mitchellville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1893 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Bowie! Freshly painted throughout! Master Suite on top floor with Fireplace and Balcony! Family room AND Living room with 2nd Fireplace at Front of house.
Results within 1 mile of Mitchellville

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512
10512 Lake Arbor Way, Lake Arbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1930 sqft
10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512 Available 08/17/20 Large Single Family Home! Bowie, MD - Large single family home in Lake Arbor community. Community features golf, a pool, tot lots, shopping and more.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
919 Lake Shore Dr
919 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Arbor, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
To rent fully upgraded 3 level 4BR town home in Lake Arbor area. 3 full and 1 half baths. Hardwood flooring throughout main and upper level and fully tiled beautiful flooring in the basement. Upgraded Kitchen cabinets, countertop, and backsplash.

1 of 10

Last updated August 22 at 06:19am
1 Unit Available
2811 BERRYWOOD LANE
2811 Berrywood Lane, Prince George's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1414 sqft
Modern townhome features 3-bdrm, 2full & 2-1/2 ba, 1-car garage. Has nice large master suite with soaking tub. Tile and hardwood floors gorgeous Deck and patio for entertaining or just relaxing.
Results within 5 miles of Mitchellville
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
Carmody Hills-Pepper Mill Village
15 Units Available
Pleasant House
6904 Seat Pleasant Dr, Peppermill Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,305
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
894 sqft
Spring into action and move into one of our one or two bedroom apartment homes and save on UTILITIES!!! That's right --- all you pay is rent and the utilities are included.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
15 Units Available
Glen Oaks
7509 Mandan Rd, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,743
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1371 sqft
Giant one- through three-bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Conveniently located minutes away from restaurants, shopping, the Beltway and Roosevelt High School. Next door to Greenbriar Country Club.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:49am
15 Units Available
Hilltop Apartments
5306 85th Ave, New Carrollton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,338
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
904 sqft
Sleek, modern interiors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets, plus e-payments for convenience. Pet-friendly amenities, a playground and a pool. A nearby metro station gets residents to downtown DC in minutes.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
21 Units Available
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
Studio
$1,418
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,624
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,426
1066 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
11 Units Available
The Bowen
14909 Health Center Dr, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,804
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with bamboo-style flooring, vaulted 9-foot ceilings, and spa-inspired bathrooms with deep soaking tubs. Units equipped with intrusion alarm systems and smart systems to control lights and thermostat remotely.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
77 Units Available
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1276 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,415
1416 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cheverly
11 Units Available
Cheverly Station Apartments
6501 Landover Rd, Cheverly, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1100 sqft
The perfect apartment is waiting for you! At Cheverly Station you will enjoy a great location only minutes from Rte. 50, Baltimore-Washington Parkway and I-495 allowing you to get anywhere in the Washington metro area quickly.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
24 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,485
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,318
1548 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 09:02pm
17 Units Available
Heritage Square Apartments
7845 Riverdale Road, New Carrollton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,334
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1093 sqft
A charming community with smaller buildings. Located near the Beltway and Route 50. On-site amenities include a pool with a sundeck, play area, basketball court, and daycare facility. Updates throughout.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Greater Landover
24 Units Available
Verona at Landover Hills
4085 Warner Ave, Landover Hills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,187
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1075 sqft
Boasting an easy commute to D.C., this apartment community's amenities include a pool, a dog park and a gym. The pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes are close to I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd, Largo, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,771
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1235 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony offer proximity to the Metro. Enjoy the yoga studio, fitness center, lush courtyards, and community hub. Minutes from Redskin Stadium. Plenty of shopping nearby.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1107 sqft
Located in a tranquil community just minutes from Annapolis and Baltimore. On-site 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court and racquetball court. Apartments feature modern, updated kitchens and bathrooms. Near Route 50 and 301.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
17 Units Available
Fountain Club Apartments
7604 Fontainebleau Dr, New Carrollton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,403
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
816 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes near I-495, I-295, and bus and rail connections. Rentals come with a private balcony or terrace. Community amenities include a gated pool area, clubhouse, and ample parking.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
9 Units Available
Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir, Lake Arbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,479
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1277 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located close to some of D.C.'s biggest attractions. All units come with water, cable and internet. In-unit laundry, fireplace, dishwasher and giant walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Greater Landover
4 Units Available
Kent Village
6707 Hawthorne St, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
766 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Downtown D.C., with a bus stop on-site. Plenty of natural light in the spacious townhome units. Military housing also available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
14 Units Available
The Hanover Apartments
7232 Hanover Pkwy, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,363
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with unique floor plans, bright living areas, fully equipped kitchens and generous storage space. Community features a swimming pool, dog park and fitness center. Some units have been renovated.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
East Riverdale
10 Units Available
New Carrollton Woods
6285 Fernwood Ter, East Riverdale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,310
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
Great location for commuters close to I-495, I-295, and Route 50. Community has stunning landscaping. Units feature lots of closet space, complete appliances packages, and energy saving windows.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
3 Units Available
Woodland Landing
10023 Greenbelt Rd, Seabrook, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,941
1192 sqft
A beautiful community on a well-maintained property. Onsite playground, community room and pool. Newer fitness center. Near the waterfront. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer separate dining rooms and large closets.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Charlestowne North
8150 Lakecrest Dr, Greenbelt, MD
Studio
$1,415
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments minutes away from the Greenbelt Metro stop. UMD shuttle stop just outside. Gym, swimming pool and tennis court perfect for active lifestyles.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Mitchellville, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Mitchellville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

