9 Chadford Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Spacious End of Group 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhome in Middle River



Property Highlights

-Hardwood Flooring

-Large Open Kitchen

-Deck off of Kitchen

-Finished Basement

-Private Backyard

-Washer & Dryer in Home

-Extra Room in Basement

-Walking Distance to Shops & Restaurants



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5285843)