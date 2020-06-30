9 Chadford Ct

Spacious End of Group 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhome in Middle River
Property Highlights -Hardwood Flooring -Large Open Kitchen -Deck off of Kitchen -Finished Basement -Private Backyard -Washer & Dryer in Home -Extra Room in Basement -Walking Distance to Shops & Restaurants
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5285843)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
