9 Chadford Ct
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:26 PM

9 Chadford Ct

9 Chadford Court · No Longer Available
Location

9 Chadford Court, Middle River, MD 21220

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Spacious End of Group 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhome in Middle River

Property Highlights
-Hardwood Flooring
-Large Open Kitchen
-Deck off of Kitchen
-Finished Basement
-Private Backyard
-Washer & Dryer in Home
-Extra Room in Basement
-Walking Distance to Shops & Restaurants

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5285843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Chadford Ct have any available units?
9 Chadford Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middle River, MD.
How much is rent in Middle River, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middle River Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 Chadford Ct have?
Some of 9 Chadford Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Chadford Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9 Chadford Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Chadford Ct pet-friendly?
No, 9 Chadford Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middle River.
Does 9 Chadford Ct offer parking?
No, 9 Chadford Ct does not offer parking.
Does 9 Chadford Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 Chadford Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Chadford Ct have a pool?
No, 9 Chadford Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9 Chadford Ct have accessible units?
No, 9 Chadford Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Chadford Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Chadford Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

