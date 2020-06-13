366 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Middle River, MD

Apartment List
$
6 Units Available
Kingston Townhomes
736 W Kingsway Rd, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1100 sqft
Three-bedroom townhomes with sunny eat-in kitchens, separate utility rooms, front and rear entrances, and off-street parking. Adjacent to Kingston Park. Easy access to I-695, I-95 and US 40. Near local transit, shopping, dining and recreation.
6 Units Available
The Commons at White Marsh
9901 Langs Rd, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,376
980 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.

1 Unit Available
883 MIDDLE RIVER RD
883 Middle River Road, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Pictures coming soon ! Available now ** New Paint, carpet and deep cleaned, 3 Bedroom 3 Full Bath townhouse ** 3 finished levels, first floor has den that can be used as a bedroom ** Main floor with large living space, eat in kitchen, dining room

1 Unit Available
2205 REDTHORN ROAD
2205 Redthorn Road, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1424 sqft
Section 8 Vouchers Accepted.

1 Unit Available
9715 LUGUNA RD
9715 Luguna Road, Middle River, MD
Gorgeous 4 large bedroom, 3.5 bath home. Hardwood floors throughout, rear deck, upgraded appliances, and 2 cargarage! Truly one of a kind, make an appointment before it's gone!

1 Unit Available
21 UTE COURT
21 Ute Court, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1194 sqft
Freshly painted, end of group townhome in Middle River. Three bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Fenced in rear yard! Must use listing agents application and lease. First month's rent and security deposit due upon lease signing.

1 Unit Available
22 LONDON PERRY COURT
22 London Perry Court, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1116 sqft
**FREE RENT THROUGH 6/15!** Remaining June rent and Security deposit due at lease signing. This recently updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome has a RARE main level family room addition! NEW carpet and paint throughout.

1 Unit Available
2163 CORALTHORN ROAD
2163 Coralthorn Road, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1280 sqft
New stove, refrigerator, microwave ! Freshly painted neutral Gray. New carpet upstairs and new flooring on main level. Parking Pad !! Walk to Elementary School 2 blocks away. Washer and Dryer ! Partially finished basement. Section 8 WELCOMED !!
10 Units Available
The Apartments at Canterbury
9206 Oswald Way, Rosedale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,718
1210 sqft
Award-winning apartment complex on landscaped grounds close to White Marsh Mall and Honeygo Regional Park. Apartments feature thermal pane windows, fully-equipped kitchens and ceramic tile baths. Residents can make online rent payments and service requests.
33 Units Available
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,406
1448 sqft
Upscale apartments near I-95 and Baltimore County waterfront. Come with granite counter tops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly, green, live/work/play community with dog park, clubhouse, community garden, fire pits, playground, and pool.
2 Units Available
Franklin Square
100 Lionhead Ct, Rosedale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1075 sqft
Apartments in RosedaleFranklin Square Apartments & Townhomes offer beautiful 1 to 3 BR apartments and townhomes in a private wooded in the heart of Rosedale, MD.
Bowleys Quarters
1 Unit Available
Carrollwood
3902 Bayville Rd, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,437
1100 sqft
The Village of Carrollwood offers incredibly spacious townhomes in the serene Seneca Creek area of Eastern Baltimore County, Maryland.

1 Unit Available
1 Helmsman Ct,
1 Helmsman Court, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1 Helmsman Ct, Baltimore, MD 21221 - Beautifully Renovated End-Unit Townhome in Water-Privileged Community in Essex! Features Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite, opening to Breakfast Room and Spacious Living/Dining Room leading to

1 Unit Available
6 Whitton Ct
6 Whitton Court, Baltimore County, MD
Welcome to a gorgeous single family home located in Campbell Crossing that's conveniently located close to shopping centers, entertainment and easy access to 95. Immaculant home with spacious floorplan and open concept.

Bowleys Quarters
1 Unit Available
3922 CUTTY SARK ROAD
3922 Cutty Sark Road, Bowleys Quarters, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1188 sqft
NO BASEMENT! MOVE IN READY 3 BEDROOM, 1.

Bowleys Quarters
1 Unit Available
500 Kosoak Road
500 Kosoak Road, Bowleys Quarters, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1080 sqft
Multi level townhouse with a large living room. Good size dining room that overlooks the large deck. Great galley kitchen with stainless appliances and large pantry. Second floor has a great master bedroom with large closets.

1 Unit Available
30 Ebbing Ct
30 Ebbing Court, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1540 sqft
Scenic waterfront view with dock access! Beautifully remodeled end-unit townhouse, turnkey available for immediate occupancy.

1 Unit Available
2025 Tred Avon Rd
2025 Tred Avon Road, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
768 sqft
2025 Tred Avon Rd Available 04/10/20 Sunny 3 Bedroom SFH in Essex! - Sunny 3 bedroom single family home just minutes from Riverwatch and local favorite The Crazy Tuna in Essex! Updated interior offers wood flooring and neutral paint throughout a

1 Unit Available
24 Baltistan Ct.
24 Baltistan Court, Rossville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1152 sqft
24 Baltistan Ct- Charming 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse - During this time of Social Distancing, we would like to introduce you to our Enter Property Yourself option. You will see a sign, located on the property, that reads, Enter Property Yourself.

1 Unit Available
6506 RIDGEBORNE DR
6506 Ridgeborne Drive, Rossville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
PRICE REDUCED. Now go and grab this before it's gone. Beautiful colonial Townhouse for rent in a quiet Rosedale community. Property has been updated.
$
2 Units Available
Key Landing
8499 Lynch Rd, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,474
1150 sqft
With spacious floor plans and superior views, these apartments offer quality and comfort. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, balconies and central air conditioning. The community has access to an Olympic-size pool and a waterfront picnic area.
5 Units Available
Harbor Point Estates
909 S Marlyn Ave, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
980 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
$
6 Units Available
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1728 sqft
This unique community of three-bedroom brick townhomes is nestled in the heart of an established Essex residential neighborhood.
32 Units Available
The Apartments at Cambridge Court
386 Attenborough Dr, Rosedale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1148 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens, full-sized washers and dryers, large closets and extra storage space. Fireplace in each unit and private patio or balcony. Volleyball court, clubhouse, pool, playground and gym. Pet friendly.

Middle River rents increase sharply over the past month

Middle River rents have increased 0.7% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Middle River stand at $1,065 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,336 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Middle River's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Baltimore Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Middle River throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 7 of of the largest 10 cities in the Baltimore metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 4.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,749, while one-bedrooms go for $1,394.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,463, while one-bedrooms go for $1,166.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,960; rents decreased 0.6% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,110; rents fell 0.1% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Middle River rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Middle River has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Middle River is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Middle River's median two-bedroom rent of $1,336 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Middle River.
    • While rents in Middle River remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Nashville (+2.1%), Austin (+1.3%), and Columbus (+1.0%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,166, $1,461, and $972 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Middle River than most large cities. For example, Boston has a median 2BR rent of $2,119, which is more than one-and-a-half times the price in Middle River.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,190
    0.1%
    0
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,960
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,220
    $1,540
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -4.1%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    0
    1.9%
    Severn
    $1,340
    $1,680
    -0.9%
    -0.4%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,460
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Annapolis
    $1,530
    $1,920
    -0.8%
    0.1%
    Odenton
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -1%
    -3.9%
    Parkville
    $1,120
    $1,400
    0
    0.3%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    -0.9%
    Perry Hall
    $1,330
    $1,670
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Reisterstown
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    3.1%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,340
    0.7%
    0.2%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

