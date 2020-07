Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated carpet oven Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr maintenance package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

Windsor House Apartments offers you beautifully renovated one and two bedroom spacious apartments, outstanding service, exceptional convenience, and affordability. With fully equipped and updated eat-in kitchens, flowing floor plans, and closets galore, each apartment has been created with your lifestyle in mind. Abundant off-street parking is provided. Our location will ease your traveling needs! we're just minutes to Rt. 40, I-695 and I-95. Please call for an appointment today!