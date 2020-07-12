401 Apartments for rent in Middle River, MD with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Middle River apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
5 Units Available
The Townhomes at River's Gate
43 Salix Ct, Middle River, MD
2 Bedrooms
$970
760 sqft
The Townhomes at River's Gate offers two bedroom townhomes nestled in the heart of Middle River. Enjoy the serenity of townhome living with private entrances and patios.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Windsor House
201 Middleway Rd, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,097
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,066
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is in the Aero Acres area and only moments from Pulaski Highway and I-95. Residents have access to onsite laundry, playground and swimming pool. Units feature hardwood flooring and additional storage space.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Kingston Townhomes
736 W Kingsway Rd, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,357
1100 sqft
Three-bedroom townhomes with sunny eat-in kitchens, separate utility rooms, front and rear entrances, and off-street parking. Adjacent to Kingston Park. Easy access to I-695, I-95 and US 40. Near local transit, shopping, dining and recreation.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
The Commons at White Marsh
9901 Langs Rd, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,006
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
797 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
980 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Whispering Woods Townhomes
37 Alberge Ln, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$930
760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
978 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
883 MIDDLE RIVER RD
883 Middle River Road, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
** New Paint & Carpet , 3 Bedroom 3 Full Bath townhouse ** 3 finished levels, first floor has den and full bathroom* Main floor with large living space, eat in kitchen, dining room and deck ** Master with 2 walk-in closets and soaking tub and

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
178 E KINGSTON PARK LANE
178 East Kingston Park Lane, Middle River, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1012 sqft
" Boater's Dreams do come True!"This Waterfront Home has 2 Bedrooms with 1 Full Bath. Large eat -in Kitchen with full size stacked Washer and Dryer. Large Living room with Hardwood floors. Attic access in Front Bedroom for extra storage.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2106 Redthorn Road
2106 Redthorn Road, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1024 sqft
2106 Redthorn Road Available 08/21/20 Updated 3 Bedroom ~ Hawthorne/Middle River - Updated 3 bedroom townhome in the Hawthorne area of Middle River boasts hardwood floors and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Middle River
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
The Apartments at Canterbury
9206 Oswald Way, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,063
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,168
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,673
1210 sqft
Award-winning apartment complex on landscaped grounds close to White Marsh Mall and Honeygo Regional Park. Apartments feature thermal pane windows, fully-equipped kitchens and ceramic tile baths. Residents can make online rent payments and service requests.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Fontana Village
1 Orion Court, Rossville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
754 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
892 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Cove Village Townhomes
2 Driftwood Ct, Essex, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$941
720 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
26 Units Available
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,199
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,556
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1275 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, separate dens, in-unit washers and dryers, and ceiling fans. Short commute to Baltimore or Annapolis, and close to Vincent Farm Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
1 Unit Available
Ridge View Apartment Homes
5 Maidstone Ct, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$899
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community with gym, pool, and on-site laundry. Furnished apartments featuring fully equipped kitchen, walk-in closets, and granite counter tops. Located minutes from The Avenue at White Marsh, near the beltway, local parks, and schools.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
2 Units Available
Bowleys Quarters
Carrollwood
3902 Bayville Rd, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,427
1100 sqft
The Village of Carrollwood offers incredibly spacious townhomes in the serene Seneca Creek area of Eastern Baltimore County, Maryland.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
2 Units Available
Franklin Square
100 Lionhead Ct, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$890
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1075 sqft
Apartments in RosedaleFranklin Square Apartments & Townhomes offer beautiful 1 to 3 BR apartments and townhomes in a private wooded in the heart of Rosedale, MD.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:42pm
$
20 Units Available
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,360
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale apartments near I-95 and Baltimore County waterfront. Come with granite counter tops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly, green, live/work/play community with dog park, clubhouse, community garden, fire pits, playground, and pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
1 Unit Available
Rosedale Gardens
6709 Havenoak Rd, Rosedale, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
927 sqft
Rosedale Garden Apartments, a garden-style apartment community conveniently located in Eastern Baltimore County, is just minutes away from I-695 Beltway and I-95.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10 Duchess Court
10 Duchess Court, Rossville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1116 sqft
10 Duchess Court Available 08/29/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhome ~ Rosedale/Kings Court - Spacious 3 bedroom townhome in the Kings Court neighborhood of Rosedale boasts wood flooring throughout the main level.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
Bowleys Quarters
686 Luthardt Road
686 Luthardt Road, Bowleys Quarters, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1812 sqft
Over 1800 sq ft livable space Townhome. Carpeted flooring. 3 Bathrooms. 3 Spacious Bedrooms. Large Master bedroom with soaking tub, separate shower and double vanity sinks. Spacious closet . Separate top floor sitting area.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1702 OAKFIELD AVENUE
1702 Oakfield Avenue, Essex, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2314 sqft
Waterfront Rental- 2 Bedrooms 1 Full Bath- Upper level Open Concept Penthouse overlooking Hopkins Creek. Enjoy Waterfront living in this wonderful move in ready property. Includes use of the deep water pier and a 15,0000 lb boat lift.

1 of 21

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
949 Middlesex Road
949 Middlesex Road, Essex, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Great Condition!! Townhome for rent in Essex!! - Up for rent we have a town home in Essex with some great recent updates! Here are the features that are included: 1.) 2 Bedrooms 2.) 1.5 Bathrooms 3.) recently painted a nice neutral color 4.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
202 Oak Ave
202 Oak Avenue, Essex, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
984 sqft
Amazing 4 Bedroom Home on Hopkins Creel - Property Id: 255103 EXQUISITE RENOVATION "Water Privileged" at the Edge of Hopkins Creek.
Results within 5 miles of Middle River
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
Crossings at White Marsh
1 Lincoln Woods Way, White Marsh, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
912 sqft
Near the intersection of Honeygo and White Marsh, the property is just minutes from White Marsh Mall and Gunpowder Falls State Park. Comfortable, carpeted units with fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Frankford
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$950
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1101 sqft
Situated near Cedonia Avenue and White Avenue, just a short distance away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Floor plans have large closets, custom window coverings and patios/balconies. Outdoor living includes pool and courtyard. Pet friendly.
City Guide for Middle River, MD

Though small in size and area, Middle River, Maryland boasts a strong piece of U.S. military history. The Glenn L Martin Company, predecessor to giant Lockheed Martin, was headquartered there -- the same company that built the atomic bomb wielding Enola Gayand BoxcarB-29 bombers. Today the town's atmosphere is a lot more residential focused.

Situated about 10 miles northeast of Baltimore, Middle River (no it's not in the middle of a river) has a toe-hold on Maryland's beloved Chesapeake Bay coastline. While most of that cragged coast is dominated by the Glenn L Martin Airport, the rest is filled with owned homes and rental spaces. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Middle River, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Middle River apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

