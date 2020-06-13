337 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Middle River, MD
Though small in size and area, Middle River, Maryland boasts a strong piece of U.S. military history. The Glenn L Martin Company, predecessor to giant Lockheed Martin, was headquartered there -- the same company that built the atomic bomb wielding Enola Gayand BoxcarB-29 bombers. Today the town's atmosphere is a lot more residential focused.
Situated about 10 miles northeast of Baltimore, Middle River (no it's not in the middle of a river) has a toe-hold on Maryland's beloved Chesapeake Bay coastline. While most of that cragged coast is dominated by the Glenn L Martin Airport, the rest is filled with owned homes and rental spaces. See more
Finding an apartment in Middle River that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.