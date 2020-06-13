Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

337 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Middle River, MD

Finding an apartment in Middle River that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing yo...
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
19 Units Available
Windsor House
201 Middleway Rd, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,061
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is in the Aero Acres area and only moments from Pulaski Highway and I-95. Residents have access to onsite laundry, playground and swimming pool. Units feature hardwood flooring and additional storage space.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
The Commons at White Marsh
9901 Langs Rd, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,003
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$953
797 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
980 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home!
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
1 Unit Available
Whispering Woods Townhomes
37 Alberge Ln, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home!
Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
4 Units Available
The Townhomes at River's Gate
43 Salix Ct, Middle River, MD
2 Bedrooms
$970
760 sqft
The Townhomes at River's Gate offers two bedroom townhomes nestled in the heart of Middle River. Enjoy the serenity of townhome living with private entrances and patios.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
6 Units Available
Kingston Townhomes
736 W Kingsway Rd, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1100 sqft
Three-bedroom townhomes with sunny eat-in kitchens, separate utility rooms, front and rear entrances, and off-street parking. Adjacent to Kingston Park. Easy access to I-695, I-95 and US 40. Near local transit, shopping, dining and recreation.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
4 Mariners Walk Way
4 Mariners Walk Way, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1894 sqft
Gorgeous 3br/3.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
883 MIDDLE RIVER RD
883 Middle River Road, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Pictures coming soon ! Available now ** New Paint, carpet and deep cleaned, 3 Bedroom 3 Full Bath townhouse ** 3 finished levels, first floor has den that can be used as a bedroom ** Main floor with large living space, eat in kitchen, dining room

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2126 SUNNYTHORN ROAD
2126 Sunnythorn Road, Middle River, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1542 sqft
**FREE RENT THROUGH 6/15!** Remaining June rent and security deposit due at lease signing. END OF GROUP 2 bedroom 1.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
22 LONDON PERRY COURT
22 London Perry Court, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1116 sqft
**FREE RENT THROUGH 6/15!** Remaining June rent and Security deposit due at lease signing. This recently updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome has a RARE main level family room addition! NEW carpet and paint throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Middle River
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
22 Units Available
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,249
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,606
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1275 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, separate dens, in-unit washers and dryers, and ceiling fans. Short commute to Baltimore or Annapolis, and close to Vincent Farm Elementary School.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
33 Units Available
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,330
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,406
1448 sqft
Upscale apartments near I-95 and Baltimore County waterfront. Come with granite counter tops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly, green, live/work/play community with dog park, clubhouse, community garden, fire pits, playground, and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
The Apartments at Canterbury
9206 Oswald Way, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$981
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,718
1210 sqft
Award-winning apartment complex on landscaped grounds close to White Marsh Mall and Honeygo Regional Park. Apartments feature thermal pane windows, fully-equipped kitchens and ceramic tile baths. Residents can make online rent payments and service requests.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
9 Units Available
Fontana Village
1 Orion Court, Rossville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$962
754 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,322
892 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home!
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
3 Units Available
Cove Village Townhomes
2 Driftwood Ct, Essex, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$926
720 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home!
Last updated June 13 at 06:45pm
1 Unit Available
Ridge View Apartment Homes
5 Maidstone Ct, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
853 sqft
Pet-friendly community with gym, pool, and on-site laundry. Furnished apartments featuring fully equipped kitchen, walk-in closets, and granite counter tops. Located minutes from The Avenue at White Marsh, near the beltway, local parks, and schools.
Last updated June 13 at 06:46pm
2 Units Available
Franklin Square
100 Lionhead Ct, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$890
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1075 sqft
Apartments in RosedaleFranklin Square Apartments & Townhomes offer beautiful 1 to 3 BR apartments and townhomes in a private wooded in the heart of Rosedale, MD.
Last updated June 13 at 06:56pm
1 Unit Available
Rosedale Gardens
6709 Havenoak Rd, Rosedale, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
927 sqft
Rosedale Garden Apartments, a garden-style apartment community conveniently located in Eastern Baltimore County, is just minutes away from I-695 Beltway and I-95.
Last updated June 13 at 06:31pm
Bowleys Quarters
1 Unit Available
Carrollwood
3902 Bayville Rd, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,437
1100 sqft
The Village of Carrollwood offers incredibly spacious townhomes in the serene Seneca Creek area of Eastern Baltimore County, Maryland.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1 Helmsman Ct,
1 Helmsman Court, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1 Helmsman Ct, Baltimore, MD 21221 - Beautifully Renovated End-Unit Townhome in Water-Privileged Community in Essex! Features Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite, opening to Breakfast Room and Spacious Living/Dining Room leading to

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
745 Arncliffe Rd
745 Arncliffe Road, Essex, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
896 sqft
745 Arncliffe Rd Available 06/15/20 Lovely 2 Bedroom Townhome with Parking Pad in Essex! - Lovely 2 bedroom brick townhome just off 702 and Eastern Blvd in Essex! Gleaming wood flooring welcomes you to a large living area flooded with natural light!

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6 Whitton Ct
6 Whitton Court, Baltimore County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1680 sqft
Welcome to a gorgeous single family home located in Campbell Crossing that's conveniently located close to shopping centers, entertainment and easy access to 95. Immaculant home with spacious floorplan and open concept.

Last updated June 8 at 05:42pm
Bowleys Quarters
1 Unit Available
500 Kosoak Road
500 Kosoak Road, Bowleys Quarters, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1080 sqft
Multi level townhouse with a large living room. Good size dining room that overlooks the large deck. Great galley kitchen with stainless appliances and large pantry. Second floor has a great master bedroom with large closets.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
2025 Tred Avon Rd
2025 Tred Avon Road, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
768 sqft
2025 Tred Avon Rd Available 04/10/20 Sunny 3 Bedroom SFH in Essex! - Sunny 3 bedroom single family home just minutes from Riverwatch and local favorite The Crazy Tuna in Essex! Updated interior offers wood flooring and neutral paint throughout a

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
24 Baltistan Ct.
24 Baltistan Court, Rossville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1152 sqft
24 Baltistan Ct- Charming 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse
City Guide for Middle River, MD

Though small in size and area, Middle River, Maryland boasts a strong piece of U.S. military history. The Glenn L Martin Company, predecessor to giant Lockheed Martin, was headquartered there -- the same company that built the atomic bomb wielding Enola Gayand BoxcarB-29 bombers. Today the town's atmosphere is a lot more residential focused.

Situated about 10 miles northeast of Baltimore, Middle River (no it's not in the middle of a river) has a toe-hold on Maryland's beloved Chesapeake Bay coastline. While most of that cragged coast is dominated by the Glenn L Martin Airport, the rest is filled with owned homes and rental spaces. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Middle River, MD

Finding an apartment in Middle River that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

