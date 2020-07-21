14633 Governor Sprigg Place

Amenities

Available 02/01/20 Coming soon! Showings begin in Jan. This detailed Ad answers most common questions.

Very spacious 3-level fully finished brick front townhouse with attached 1-car garage. No smoking. No pets. No section 8. No exceptions; please dont ask! Carpeted bedrooms, living room, and dining room. Main level has garage, laundry area, closet, utility room, family room which can be 4th bedroom (ceramic floors), and access to fenced backyard and custom tiled patio. 2nd level has 1/2 bath powder room, eat-in kitchen with ceramic tiles, separate dining room with electric fireplace, sunken living room, and large deck. Upper level has master bathroom with master bath with tub, large wall to wall closet, 2 additional bedrooms, 1 full main hallway bath with tub, and closets. Tenant pays all utilities!

Located in downtown Upper Marlboro area, close to courthouse and post office, near Dutch Village Amish Market.

Owners are looking for long-term (2-4 years), well qualified Tenant (no criminal background, good credit over 600) who is responsible, clean, and communicative. Tenant pays all utilities.

