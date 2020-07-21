All apartments in Marlboro Village
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:21 PM

14633 Governor Sprigg Place

14633 Governor Sprigg Place · No Longer Available
Location

14633 Governor Sprigg Place, Marlboro Village, MD 20772
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Available 02/01/20 Coming soon! Showings begin in Jan. This detailed Ad answers most common questions.
Very spacious 3-level fully finished brick front townhouse with attached 1-car garage. No smoking. No pets. No section 8. No exceptions; please dont ask! Carpeted bedrooms, living room, and dining room. Main level has garage, laundry area, closet, utility room, family room which can be 4th bedroom (ceramic floors), and access to fenced backyard and custom tiled patio. 2nd level has 1/2 bath powder room, eat-in kitchen with ceramic tiles, separate dining room with electric fireplace, sunken living room, and large deck. Upper level has master bathroom with master bath with tub, large wall to wall closet, 2 additional bedrooms, 1 full main hallway bath with tub, and closets. Tenant pays all utilities!
Located in downtown Upper Marlboro area, close to courthouse and post office, near Dutch Village Amish Market.
Owners are looking for long-term (2-4 years), well qualified Tenant (no criminal background, good credit over 600) who is responsible, clean, and communicative. Tenant pays all utilities.
Interested? Contact us for a showing. $50 per adult application fee.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/upper-marlboro-md?lid=12613473

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5170627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14633 Governor Sprigg Place have any available units?
14633 Governor Sprigg Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marlboro Village, MD.
What amenities does 14633 Governor Sprigg Place have?
Some of 14633 Governor Sprigg Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14633 Governor Sprigg Place currently offering any rent specials?
14633 Governor Sprigg Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14633 Governor Sprigg Place pet-friendly?
No, 14633 Governor Sprigg Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marlboro Village.
Does 14633 Governor Sprigg Place offer parking?
Yes, 14633 Governor Sprigg Place offers parking.
Does 14633 Governor Sprigg Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14633 Governor Sprigg Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14633 Governor Sprigg Place have a pool?
No, 14633 Governor Sprigg Place does not have a pool.
Does 14633 Governor Sprigg Place have accessible units?
No, 14633 Governor Sprigg Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14633 Governor Sprigg Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14633 Governor Sprigg Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 14633 Governor Sprigg Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 14633 Governor Sprigg Place does not have units with air conditioning.
