greater upper marlboro
258 Apartments for rent in Greater Upper Marlboro, Brock Hall, MD
8 Units Available
Hunters Glen
14210 Slidell Ct, Marlboro Village, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,032
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,260
1154 sqft
Located in the elegant Upper Marlboro neighborhood. Recently renovated units equipped with fireplaces, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to courtyard, pool, playground, fire pit and more.
1 Unit Available
4504 LORD LOUDOUN COURT
4504 Lord Loudoun Court, Marlboro Village, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
931 sqft
Freshly painted with laminate floor two bedroom with two full bathroom, fire place in the living room and a balcony
1 Unit Available
15408 FINCHINGFIELD WAY
15408 Finching Field Way, Brock Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
8159 sqft
The furnished basement unit comes with a beautiful view of the lake and walking trail. Also included are all the community amenities such as golf, swimming, tennis courts fitness center, and walking trail. You will enjoy living here.
1 Unit Available
14118 Silver Teal Way
14118 Silver Teal Way, Brock Hall, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2340 sqft
Available August 1st. Outstanding opportunity to rent a jewel in a highly sought after community with a garage. Fully renovated a couple of years ago from top to bottom.
1 Unit Available
13900 FARNSWORTH LANE
13900 Farnsworth Lane, Marlboro Village, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
915 sqft
The condominium that you have been searching for has just hit the market and is ready for its new owners. Conveniently located near the heart of Upper Marlboro, this cozy condo is perfectly situated in the Villages of Marlborough.
1 Unit Available
14413 Colonel Fenwick Ct
14413 Colonel Fenwick Court, Marlboro Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
Available 04/15/20 Spacious 3-Level TH with Garage Near Amish Market - Property Id: 158996 Platinum Dwellings presents this spacious, brick-front townhouse with a one car garage. The spacious home encompasses three finished levels.
1 Unit Available
4714 COLONEL EWELL COURT
4714 Colonel Ewell Court, Marlboro Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2020 sqft
Nice & Updated spacious unit.. New Carpet on the way prior to Any move - In.. Owner Request Good Credit Only & Good Rercent Rental History .. Longer Term Lease Ok as well.. NO PETS..
1 Unit Available
14282 HAMPSHIRE HALL COURT
14282 Hampshire Hall Court, Marlboro Village, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
THE VILLAGES OF MARLBOROUGH - Nice 2-level condo located in Hampshire Hall section features 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, walk-in closets, fireplace, single car garage, walk-out balcony off of dining/living room, walk-out porch from Owner's
Results within 1 mile of Greater Upper Marlboro
2 Units Available
Woods of Marlton
8911 Heathermore Blvd, Marlton, MD
1 Bedroom
$937
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,616
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Largo Town Center and metro line for convenient access. Homes feature spacious walk-in closets, open kitchens and wall-to-wall carpeting. Residents get access to swimming pool with sundeck, private clubhouse and fitness center.
1 Unit Available
12900 Woods View St
12900 Woods View Street, Marlton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1448 sqft
12900 Woods View St Available 08/03/20 End Unit Townhouse- Upper Marlboro, MD - Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom end unit townhouse with fully finished basement and extra room.
1 Unit Available
1302 PENNINGTON LANE
1302 Pennington Lane, Bowie, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1296 sqft
4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom split level for rent! Large, fully fenced backyard. Deck and screened porch overlook backyard. Upper and lower level family room. One car garage with interior entry to lower level. Convenient to Ft.
1 Unit Available
6306 JOHENSU DRIVE
6306 Johensu Drive, Melwood, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
3054 sqft
2 Bedrooms in a beautifully renovated basement. New appliances and all utilities included. Walkout, relax, and enjoy nature on the patio. This one is a real jewel. Don't miss it. Available immediately. Background and credit check required.
1 Unit Available
103 Azalea Ct
103 Azalea Court, Kettering, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1208 sqft
Two level condo town home in the Largo, upper marlboro, kettering neighborhood. The house is close to shopping, PGCC, middle and elementary school. It is metro accessible to District of Columbia.
1 Unit Available
1228 PORT ECHO LN
1228 Port Echo Lane, Bowie, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Spacious split foyer in sought after Pointer Ridge. 4BR/3BA makes this home perfect for any family boosting with classic eat-in kitchen next to open dining room and large sized living room for entertaining.
1 Unit Available
12827 TOWN CENTER WAY
12827 Town Center Way, Marlton, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
Large TH with 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths , 3 Finished level, Large rec room and den in basement, with full bath. Bay window, Hardwood Floors, Sunroom, and fenced rear yard. This one wont last. Very nice unit. New carpet and freshly painted.
1 Unit Available
10605 WOODLAWN BOULEVARD
10605 Woodlawn Boulevard, Largo, MD
1 Bedroom
$950
3336 sqft
Great opportunity to rent this spacious efficiency with its private entrance situated inside a private Single family home. The lease include free utilities, Cable, and Internet.
1 Unit Available
708 CHURCH ROAD
708 Church Road South, Brock Hall, MD
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
6111 sqft
In person showings suspended until August 1st. Agents and clients must use CDC Guidelines of Social Distancing and wear masks to enter the property at all times.
1 Unit Available
12320 OPEN VIEW LANE
12320 Open View Lane, Kettering, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1570 sqft
Luxury rental. Very modern. Great community. Garage, fresh paint, 2 level new hardwood floor. granite counter tops. fireplace, washer-dryer, balcony off each bedroom. Cathedral ceilings in foyer and living room.
1 Unit Available
10519 GENTIAN COURT
10519 Gentian Court, Rosaryville, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
3354 sqft
Gorgeous 5 bedrooms, with 4 full baths & 2 half. Large rooms, lots of light. Two story foyer, kitchen w/island, breakfast nook & hardwood floors. Family room has wood burning fireplace.
1 Unit Available
7208 PURPLE AVENS AVENUE
7208 Purple Avens Avenue, Rosaryville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1310 sqft
Shared Housing. Light-filled Basement Unit, (1BD and 1 BA) of approximately 1,000 sq ft., in a nearly 5,000 sq foot colonial-style home. The owner occupies the upper two levels. Separate entrance + ample parking .
Results within 5 miles of Greater Upper Marlboro
11 Units Available
Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd, Largo, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,907
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,021
1235 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony offer proximity to the Metro. Enjoy the yoga studio, fitness center, lush courtyards, and community hub. Minutes from Redskin Stadium. Plenty of shopping nearby.
11 Units Available
The Ivy Club
1127 Ivy Club Ln, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,673
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,817
871 sqft
Ivy Club recently renovated to offer exclusive look and feel, including stainless steel appliances and huge walk-in closets. Complimentary gym membership at Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex included.
20 Units Available
The Bowen
14909 Health Center Dr, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,779
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,244
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,799
1410 sqft
Spacious apartments with bamboo-style flooring, vaulted 9-foot ceilings, and spa-inspired bathrooms with deep soaking tubs. Units equipped with intrusion alarm systems and smart systems to control lights and thermostat remotely.
24 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,418
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
