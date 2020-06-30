All apartments in Laurel
Last updated March 17 2020 at 12:57 AM

8141 FENWICK COURT

8141 Fenwick Court · No Longer Available
Location

8141 Fenwick Court, Laurel, MD 20707

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Great opportunity to lease this spacious, well maintained, recently renovated, 3 bed, 2.5 bath colonial townhome in sought after Laurel community! Home features, fireplace, huge finished rec room, sunken living room, all new flooring and fixtures, granite counters, recessed lighting, deck, fenced yard and more all in convenient, commuter friendly location. Walking distance to shopping, recreation, community lake and public transportation. Pets on case by case, tenant pays all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8141 FENWICK COURT have any available units?
8141 FENWICK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 8141 FENWICK COURT have?
Some of 8141 FENWICK COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8141 FENWICK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8141 FENWICK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8141 FENWICK COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 8141 FENWICK COURT is pet friendly.
Does 8141 FENWICK COURT offer parking?
No, 8141 FENWICK COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8141 FENWICK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8141 FENWICK COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8141 FENWICK COURT have a pool?
No, 8141 FENWICK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8141 FENWICK COURT have accessible units?
No, 8141 FENWICK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8141 FENWICK COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 8141 FENWICK COURT does not have units with dishwashers.

