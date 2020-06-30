8141 FENWICK COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great opportunity to lease this spacious, well maintained, recently renovated, 3 bed, 2.5 bath colonial townhome in sought after Laurel community! Home features, fireplace, huge finished rec room, sunken living room, all new flooring and fixtures, granite counters, recessed lighting, deck, fenced yard and more all in convenient, commuter friendly location. Walking distance to shopping, recreation, community lake and public transportation. Pets on case by case, tenant pays all utilities.