Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:09 AM

7908 Bayshore Dr

7908 Bayshore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7908 Bayshore Drive, Laurel, MD 20707
Laurel Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo in the heart of Laurel Lakes is ready now!
New floors, newly painted walls, new water heater, spacious living/dining room area, sliding glass door with access to the backyard.
The unit is 1040 square feet, contemporary garden style condominium with a spacious layout.
Within minutes from Laurel Shopping Center, near-by I-95 Highway and Route 1.
Rent $1490.00/month, with a one month security deposit. Applicants must complete a rental application with a $40.00(each applicant). No pets allowed. Non-smoking unit.
For inquires please contact Sunny Management Corporation at 301-495-9777
or email at sunnymanagementcorporation@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

