7908 Bayshore Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo in the heart of Laurel Lakes is ready now!

New floors, newly painted walls, new water heater, spacious living/dining room area, sliding glass door with access to the backyard.

The unit is 1040 square feet, contemporary garden style condominium with a spacious layout.

Within minutes from Laurel Shopping Center, near-by I-95 Highway and Route 1.

Rent $1490.00/month, with a one month security deposit. Applicants must complete a rental application with a $40.00(each applicant). No pets allowed. Non-smoking unit.

For inquires please contact Sunny Management Corporation at 301-495-9777

or email at sunnymanagementcorporation@gmail.com