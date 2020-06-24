7656 N Arbory Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bedroom/1 Bath lower level condo available in Laurel! This condo features a spacious fully equipped eat-in kitchen to include, dishwasher, garbage disposal, stove/oven, refrigerator and microwave. There is also a full sized washer and dryer. The living room/dining room combo is fully carpeted with a decorated fireplace. There is plenty of closet storage and a full bath with tiled flooring, tub and shower. The backyard is fully fenced with patio for entertaining.



Sorry, No Pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Jeannie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.258.6694 or email jreamer@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



