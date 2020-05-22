All apartments in Laurel
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:48 PM

15607 Dorset Rd (Unit 101)

15607 Dorset Road · No Longer Available
Location

15607 Dorset Road, Laurel, MD 20707

Amenities

patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
Amazing 1 BR Condo in Laurel - Amazing 1 BR Condo in Laurel! Huge living and dining room combo, with immediate access to the patio. The kitchen has updated appliances, plenty of cabinetry and counterspace. Large bedroom with great natural light and plenty of closet space. Updated bathroom with standing shower and custom tile.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Richard at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.527.7777 or email rtetteh@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5179146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15607 Dorset Rd (Unit 101) have any available units?
15607 Dorset Rd (Unit 101) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 15607 Dorset Rd (Unit 101) have?
Some of 15607 Dorset Rd (Unit 101)'s amenities include patio / balcony, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15607 Dorset Rd (Unit 101) currently offering any rent specials?
15607 Dorset Rd (Unit 101) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15607 Dorset Rd (Unit 101) pet-friendly?
No, 15607 Dorset Rd (Unit 101) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 15607 Dorset Rd (Unit 101) offer parking?
No, 15607 Dorset Rd (Unit 101) does not offer parking.
Does 15607 Dorset Rd (Unit 101) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15607 Dorset Rd (Unit 101) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15607 Dorset Rd (Unit 101) have a pool?
Yes, 15607 Dorset Rd (Unit 101) has a pool.
Does 15607 Dorset Rd (Unit 101) have accessible units?
No, 15607 Dorset Rd (Unit 101) does not have accessible units.
Does 15607 Dorset Rd (Unit 101) have units with dishwashers?
No, 15607 Dorset Rd (Unit 101) does not have units with dishwashers.

