15607 Dorset Rd (Unit 101)

Amenities

patio / balcony 24hr maintenance recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance

Amazing 1 BR Condo in Laurel - Amazing 1 BR Condo in Laurel! Huge living and dining room combo, with immediate access to the patio. The kitchen has updated appliances, plenty of cabinetry and counterspace. Large bedroom with great natural light and plenty of closet space. Updated bathroom with standing shower and custom tile.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Richard at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.527.7777 or email rtetteh@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5179146)