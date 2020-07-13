Cross Creek

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 non-refundable
limit: 2 pets per apartment
rent: $35/month
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lase