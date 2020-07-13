All apartments in Laurel
Cross Creek
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:24 AM

Cross Creek

810 Kay Ct · (747) 223-8491
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

810 Kay Ct, Laurel, MD 20707

Price and availability

VERIFIED 37 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 122 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,663

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 892 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cross Creek.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
business center
courtyard

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 non-refundable
limit: 2 pets per apartment
rent: $35/month
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lase

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cross Creek have any available units?
Cross Creek has a unit available for $1,663 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does Cross Creek have?
Some of Cross Creek's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cross Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Cross Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cross Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Cross Creek is pet friendly.
Does Cross Creek offer parking?
Yes, Cross Creek offers parking.
Does Cross Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cross Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cross Creek have a pool?
No, Cross Creek does not have a pool.
Does Cross Creek have accessible units?
No, Cross Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Cross Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cross Creek has units with dishwashers.
