Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance

15433 Arbory Way Available 08/12/20 Gorgeous 3BR Townhome in Laurel - Gorgeous 3BR/2.5 BA Townhome in Laurel. The first floor exposes an open floorplan living and dining room. There is a deck off of the dining room for entertainment. This eat in kitchen comes with huge bay windows, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. 3 spacious bedrooms on the upper level with a shared full bathroom for the 2 spare rooms. The master bedroom has walk in closets and a full master bath. Immediate access to the fully fenced back yard and patio area from the lower level.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Abby at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (443) 904-5247 or email AScott@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5925874)