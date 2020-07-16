All apartments in Laurel
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:15 PM

15433 Arbory Way

15433 Arbory Way · (240) 224-8220
Location

15433 Arbory Way, Laurel, MD 20707

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15433 Arbory Way · Avail. Aug 12

$1,950

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1289 sqft

Amenities

15433 Arbory Way Available 08/12/20 Gorgeous 3BR Townhome in Laurel - Gorgeous 3BR/2.5 BA Townhome in Laurel. The first floor exposes an open floorplan living and dining room. There is a deck off of the dining room for entertainment. This eat in kitchen comes with huge bay windows, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. 3 spacious bedrooms on the upper level with a shared full bathroom for the 2 spare rooms. The master bedroom has walk in closets and a full master bath. Immediate access to the fully fenced back yard and patio area from the lower level.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Abby at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (443) 904-5247 or email AScott@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15433 Arbory Way have any available units?
15433 Arbory Way has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 15433 Arbory Way have?
Some of 15433 Arbory Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15433 Arbory Way currently offering any rent specials?
15433 Arbory Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15433 Arbory Way pet-friendly?
No, 15433 Arbory Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 15433 Arbory Way offer parking?
No, 15433 Arbory Way does not offer parking.
Does 15433 Arbory Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15433 Arbory Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15433 Arbory Way have a pool?
No, 15433 Arbory Way does not have a pool.
Does 15433 Arbory Way have accessible units?
No, 15433 Arbory Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15433 Arbory Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 15433 Arbory Way does not have units with dishwashers.
