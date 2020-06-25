All apartments in Laurel
Find more places like 14113 Yardarm Way 1211.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laurel, MD
/
14113 Yardarm Way 1211
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

14113 Yardarm Way 1211

14113 Yardarm Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laurel
See all
Laurel Lakes
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

14113 Yardarm Way, Laurel, MD 20707
Laurel Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
guest parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
internet access
dogs allowed
Great upper level 2-BR, 1-BA - Property Id: 116980

Great upper-level 2-bedroom 1-bathroom unit available in a quiet conveniently located condo development in Laurel, MD. Clean and cozy with a bright open interior, spacious master bedroom, closet, vaulted ceiling, fireplace, standard kitchen appliances,
washer/dryer in unit, 1 assigned parking spot in front of the building, 1 visitor permit plus ample visitor parking. Tenant pays utilities electric, cable/internet/phone. No indoor smoking.
Unit is located within a 5-minute walk to the lake, banks, restaurants, grocery stores, route 1, a short driving distance to MARC train and anything else you need.
*Se habla espaol*
The condo is now available for rent at $1,500 per month.
Property showings will be available only under appointment on Saturday, May 11th.
Application/credit check (at least 650 credit score, criminal & eviction history) fee $45. One month's rent as security and 1st month's rent due on signing.
***Do not run a credit application unless you have agreed with the owner***
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/116980
Property Id 116980

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5746026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14113 Yardarm Way 1211 have any available units?
14113 Yardarm Way 1211 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 14113 Yardarm Way 1211 have?
Some of 14113 Yardarm Way 1211's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14113 Yardarm Way 1211 currently offering any rent specials?
14113 Yardarm Way 1211 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14113 Yardarm Way 1211 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14113 Yardarm Way 1211 is pet friendly.
Does 14113 Yardarm Way 1211 offer parking?
Yes, 14113 Yardarm Way 1211 offers parking.
Does 14113 Yardarm Way 1211 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14113 Yardarm Way 1211 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14113 Yardarm Way 1211 have a pool?
No, 14113 Yardarm Way 1211 does not have a pool.
Does 14113 Yardarm Way 1211 have accessible units?
No, 14113 Yardarm Way 1211 does not have accessible units.
Does 14113 Yardarm Way 1211 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14113 Yardarm Way 1211 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avondale
8301 Ashford Blvd
Laurel, MD 20707
Windsor at Contee Crossing
7810 Contee Rd
Laurel, MD 20707
Evergreens at Laurel
11737 S Laurel Dr
Laurel, MD 20708
Evolution at Towne Centre
14725 4th St
Laurel, MD 20707
Patuxent Place
531 Main St
Laurel, MD 20707
Tall Oaks
3515 Leslie Way
Laurel, MD 20724
Duvall Westside
14100 West Side Blvd
Laurel, MD 20707
Middletowne & The Dona
14800 4th St
Laurel, MD 20707

Similar Pages

Laurel 1 BedroomsLaurel 2 Bedrooms
Laurel Apartments with ParkingLaurel Apartments with Pool
Laurel Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MD
Pikesville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDMcLean, VASuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDChillum, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Laurel Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College