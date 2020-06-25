14113 Yardarm Way 1211

Amenities
Great upper level 2-BR, 1-BA - Property Id: 116980
Great upper-level 2-bedroom 1-bathroom unit available in a quiet conveniently located condo development in Laurel, MD. Clean and cozy with a bright open interior, spacious master bedroom, closet, vaulted ceiling, fireplace, standard kitchen appliances,
washer/dryer in unit, 1 assigned parking spot in front of the building, 1 visitor permit plus ample visitor parking. Tenant pays utilities electric, cable/internet/phone. No indoor smoking.
Unit is located within a 5-minute walk to the lake, banks, restaurants, grocery stores, route 1, a short driving distance to MARC train and anything else you need.
*Se habla espaol*
The condo is now available for rent at $1,500 per month.
Property showings will be available only under appointment on Saturday, May 11th.
Application/credit check (at least 650 credit score, criminal & eviction history) fee $45. One month's rent as security and 1st month's rent due on signing.
***Do not run a credit application unless you have agreed with the owner***
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/116980
No Dogs Allowed
