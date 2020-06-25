14113 Yardarm Way 1211

Amenities

Great upper-level 2-bedroom 1-bathroom unit available in a quiet conveniently located condo development in Laurel, MD. Clean and cozy with a bright open interior, spacious master bedroom, closet, vaulted ceiling, fireplace, standard kitchen appliances,

washer/dryer in unit, 1 assigned parking spot in front of the building, 1 visitor permit plus ample visitor parking. Tenant pays utilities electric, cable/internet/phone. No indoor smoking.

Unit is located within a 5-minute walk to the lake, banks, restaurants, grocery stores, route 1, a short driving distance to MARC train and anything else you need.

*Se habla espaol*

The condo is now available for rent at $1,500 per month.

Property showings will be available only under appointment on Saturday, May 11th.

Application/credit check (at least 650 credit score, criminal & eviction history) fee $45. One month's rent as security and 1st month's rent due on signing.

***Do not run a credit application unless you have agreed with the owner***

No Dogs Allowed



