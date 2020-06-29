All apartments in Laurel
Find more places like 1216 Westview Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laurel, MD
/
1216 Westview Ter
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:08 PM

1216 Westview Ter

1216 Westview Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laurel
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1216 Westview Terrace, Laurel, MD 20707

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
This fully updated townhouse is ready for immediate move-in. Brand new kitchen appliances and new HVAC system. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters and new ceramic tile floor. New hardwood floor in the living room and new carpet on stairs and 2 upstairs bedrooms. The only unit with full size W/D. Sliding glass doors lead out to a fenced patio. Easy access to Historic Downtown Laurel, near stores and restaurants and easy access to Rt. 95. Public transportation nearby. Small dogs considered on a case to case basis with deposit. Minimum 1 year lease with security deposit and credit check. For information and showings please call or text Camille/ Steve 301-875-1614

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 Westview Ter have any available units?
1216 Westview Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 1216 Westview Ter have?
Some of 1216 Westview Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 Westview Ter currently offering any rent specials?
1216 Westview Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 Westview Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 1216 Westview Ter is pet friendly.
Does 1216 Westview Ter offer parking?
No, 1216 Westview Ter does not offer parking.
Does 1216 Westview Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1216 Westview Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 Westview Ter have a pool?
No, 1216 Westview Ter does not have a pool.
Does 1216 Westview Ter have accessible units?
No, 1216 Westview Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 Westview Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 1216 Westview Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashbury Court
10095 Washington Blvd N
Laurel, MD 20723
The Points at Laurel Lakes
8220 Marymont Dr
Laurel, MD 20707
Evolution at Towne Centre
14725 4th St
Laurel, MD 20707
Patuxent Place
531 Main St
Laurel, MD 20707
Tall Oaks
3515 Leslie Way
Laurel, MD 20724
Duvall Westside
14100 West Side Blvd
Laurel, MD 20707
Crestleigh
9556 Muirkirk Rd
Laurel, MD 20708
Middletowne & The Dona
14800 4th St
Laurel, MD 20707

Similar Pages

Laurel 1 BedroomsLaurel 2 Bedrooms
Laurel Apartments with ParkingLaurel Apartments with Pool
Laurel Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MD
Pikesville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDMcLean, VASuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDChillum, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Laurel Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College