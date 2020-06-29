1216 Westview Ter

Amenities

This fully updated townhouse is ready for immediate move-in. Brand new kitchen appliances and new HVAC system. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters and new ceramic tile floor. New hardwood floor in the living room and new carpet on stairs and 2 upstairs bedrooms. The only unit with full size W/D. Sliding glass doors lead out to a fenced patio. Easy access to Historic Downtown Laurel, near stores and restaurants and easy access to Rt. 95. Public transportation nearby. Small dogs considered on a case to case basis with deposit. Minimum 1 year lease with security deposit and credit check. For information and showings please call or text Camille/ Steve 301-875-1614