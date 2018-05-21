Come and see this great renovated 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with separate living room and dining room, family room, finished basement, full size washer & dryer, deck, large fenced backyard with driveway for parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 906 CASTLEWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
906 CASTLEWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, MD.
What amenities does 906 CASTLEWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 906 CASTLEWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 CASTLEWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
906 CASTLEWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.