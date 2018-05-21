906 CASTLEWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Come and see this great renovated 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with separate living room and dining room, family room, finished basement, full size washer & dryer, deck, large fenced backyard with driveway for parking.