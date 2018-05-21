All apartments in Largo
906 CASTLEWOOD DRIVE

906 Castlewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

906 Castlewood Drive, Largo, MD 20774

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Come and see this great renovated 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with separate living room and dining room, family room, finished basement, full size washer & dryer, deck, large fenced backyard with driveway for parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 CASTLEWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
906 CASTLEWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, MD.
What amenities does 906 CASTLEWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 906 CASTLEWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 CASTLEWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
906 CASTLEWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 CASTLEWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 906 CASTLEWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 906 CASTLEWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 906 CASTLEWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 906 CASTLEWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 906 CASTLEWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 CASTLEWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 906 CASTLEWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 906 CASTLEWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 906 CASTLEWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 906 CASTLEWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 906 CASTLEWOOD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 906 CASTLEWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 906 CASTLEWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

