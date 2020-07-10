/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
192 Apartments for rent in Largo, MD with washer-dryer
14 Units Available
Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd, Largo, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,021
1235 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony offer proximity to the Metro. Enjoy the yoga studio, fitness center, lush courtyards, and community hub. Minutes from Redskin Stadium. Plenty of shopping nearby.
1 Unit Available
116 COLLEGE STATION DRIVE
116 College Station Drive, Largo, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1364 sqft
NICE END UNIT TOWNHOUSE. HARDWOOD ON MAIN IN LR & DN. 3 BEDRMS UP W/2 FULL BATHS. DEN DOWN WITH FULL BATH. 1/2 BATH ON MAIN. NEUTRAL DECOR. NICE DECK OFF EAT IN KITCHEN. WALKOUT BASEMENT W/PATIO TO FENCED YARD. CARPETS WILL BE CLEANED.
1 Unit Available
10131 PRINCE PLACE
10131 Prince Place, Largo, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1082 sqft
Space & closets galore in this 2 bedroom 2 bath freshly painted top floor unit; Breakfast bar & wine cabinet in cozy kitchen; Full bath in bedroom; Balcony overlooking a tree line setting. 1 reserve parking space.
1 Unit Available
107 BIG CHIMNEY BR #16-4
107 Big Chimney Branch, Largo, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Great home! Super clean, near all the major expressways, parks, shopping, just 16 miles to the White House right in the heart of Largo! Have your realtor show you the home anytime! Available October 1, 2018.
Results within 1 mile of Largo
10 Units Available
Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir, Lake Arbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,277
1277 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located close to some of D.C.'s biggest attractions. All units come with water, cable and internet. In-unit laundry, fireplace, dishwasher and giant walk-in closets.
1 Unit Available
10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512
10512 Lake Arbor Way, Lake Arbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1930 sqft
10512 Lake Arbor Way - Lake Arbor 10512 Available 08/17/20 Large Single Family Home! Bowie, MD - Large single family home in Lake Arbor community. Community features golf, a pool, tot lots, shopping and more.
1 Unit Available
1404 ASHEVILLE ROAD
1404 Asheville Road, Forestville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1057 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Baths**Lovely Split Foyer FRESHLY PAINTED!!!**Finished basement w/ carpet & Bonus Room/Den in Basement**Washer/Dryer**Driveway Parking**SPACIOUS Front & Backyard**
1 Unit Available
103 Azalea Ct
103 Azalea Court, Kettering, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1208 sqft
Two level condo town home in the Largo, upper marlboro, kettering neighborhood. The house is close to shopping, PGCC, middle and elementary school. It is metro accessible to District of Columbia.
1 Unit Available
12320 OPEN VIEW LANE
12320 Open View Lane, Kettering, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1570 sqft
Luxury rental. Very modern. Great community. Garage, fresh paint, 2 level new hardwood floor. granite counter tops. fireplace, washer-dryer, balcony off each bedroom. Cathedral ceilings in foyer and living room.
Results within 5 miles of Largo
24 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,418
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
10 Units Available
Hilltop Apartments
5306 85th Ave, New Carrollton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,299
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
904 sqft
Sleek, modern interiors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets, plus e-payments for convenience. Pet-friendly amenities, a playground and a pool. A nearby metro station gets residents to downtown DC in minutes.
10 Units Available
The Ivy Club
1127 Ivy Club Ln, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,854
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,817
871 sqft
Ivy Club recently renovated to offer exclusive look and feel, including stainless steel appliances and huge walk-in closets. Complimentary gym membership at Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex included.
70 Units Available
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1276 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,525
1416 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
38 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Andrews Ridge
5635 Regency Park Ct, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,112
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1249 sqft
A newly renovated community with upgraded kitchens and impressive baths. It is located a short drive away from the metro station for easy commuting in and out of the area.
31 Units Available
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
Studio
$1,418
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,622
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,052
1066 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
8 Units Available
Greater Upper Marlboro
Hunters Glen
14210 Slidell Ct, Marlboro Village, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,032
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,260
1154 sqft
Located in the elegant Upper Marlboro neighborhood. Recently renovated units equipped with fireplaces, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to courtyard, pool, playground, fire pit and more.
1 Unit Available
Greater Landover
Kent Village
6707 Hawthorne St, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,200
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just minutes from Downtown D.C., with a bus stop on-site. Plenty of natural light in the spacious townhome units. Military housing also available.
9 Units Available
Verona at the Park
5284 Marlboro Pike Suite 303, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,217
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
771 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
950 sqft
Residents enjoy units with ceiling fan, 2-inch blinds, and garbage disposal. Community includes coffee cafe, dog park, and ample visitor parking. Excellent location for commuters, close to major interstates.
2 Units Available
Admiral Place
4400 Rena Rd, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
835 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cable-ready modern apartments with every convenience available. Large apartments with central air and heat, ceiling fans, and big walk-in closets. Picnic area, park-like grounds and pet-friendly.
1 Unit Available
7427 Drumlea Rd
7427 Drumlea Road, Walker Mill, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2085 sqft
Inspiring 4 Bedroom / 2 Full Baths and 2 Half-baths Townhome in Capitol Heights! Step inside this lovely home and have a walk into its stunning kitchen with all stainless appliances, granite countertops, breakfast bar, and ample all-white cabinetry.
1 Unit Available
5903 Applegarth Pl
5903 Applegarth Place, Capitol Heights, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2100 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Welcome Home: 4 Bedroom TH in Capitol Heights - Property Id: 92850 Platinum Dwellings presents this perfect starter town house. This unit offers 3 finished levels, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with hardwood flooring throughout.
1 Unit Available
919 Lake Shore Dr
919 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Arbor, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
To rent fully upgraded 3 level 4BR town home in Lake Arbor area. 3 full and 1 half baths. Hardwood flooring throughout main and upper level and fully tiled beautiful flooring in the basement. Upgraded Kitchen cabinets, countertop, and backsplash.
1 Unit Available
Greater Landover
6964 Hawthorne Street
6964 Hawthorne Street, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
572 sqft
6964 Hawthorne Street - 1 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse Condo in Kent Village. Recent updates in kitchen and new washer/dryer in unit. Central Air and Heat. Two Permitted parking spots.
1 Unit Available
Seat Pleasant
7231 Hylton St
7231 Hylton Street, Seat Pleasant, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1160 sqft
Fully renovated beautiful 3 -level Duplex *** New floors, new appliances, new HVAC, freshly painted *** Large covered back porch and fenced yard *** Driveway Parking for 4 cars *** Close to bus stop and major highways but a quiet neighborhood ***
