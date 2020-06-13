/
accessible apartments
34 Accessible Apartments for rent in Largo, MD
13 Units Available
Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd, Largo, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,771
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1235 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony offer proximity to the Metro. Enjoy the yoga studio, fitness center, lush courtyards, and community hub. Minutes from Redskin Stadium. Plenty of shopping nearby.
Results within 5 miles of Largo
24 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,485
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,318
1548 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Suitland-Silver Hill
2 Units Available
Verona at District
5042 Silver Hill Ct, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,163
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Verona at District Heights, a community of apartments in Suitland, MD, is just a short drive from Washington, D.C. Located a short distance from the Suitland Metro.
Suitland-Silver Hill
4 Units Available
Avenue Apartments
6311 Pennsylvania Ave, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,186
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Highway 4 and yards from Great Eastern Shopping Center. Open-plan apartments with patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a pool, a playground and a gym.
21 Units Available
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
Studio
$1,418
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,624
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,426
1066 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
5 Units Available
Parkland Square
2100 County Rd, Walker Mill, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
850 sqft
We know what you want in a home. We Have It! A Well-Maintained Apartment With Lots Of Room.
7 Units Available
The Ivy Club
1127 Ivy Club Ln, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,957
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
871 sqft
Ivy Club recently renovated to offer exclusive look and feel, including stainless steel appliances and huge walk-in closets. Complimentary gym membership at Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex included.
Greater Landover
1 Unit Available
2101 COLUMBIA PLACE
2101 Columbia Place, Landover, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1160 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely three level Townhome in Fairmont Heights. Home boasts three large bedrooms, one and half bathrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, family room, with hardwood floors throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Largo
16 Units Available
Stone Point Apartments
116 Stone Point Dr, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,451
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,462
1410 sqft
Luxury-style apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Residents have access to clubhouse, hot tub, media room and coffee bar. Outdoor living includes pools, fire pit, courtyard and community BBQ/grill. Pet friendly.
24 Units Available
Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,659
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,598
1437 sqft
A U-shaped, four-story mega-complex, every Aspire apartment overlooks the pool in the center of the grounds. Complete with a clubhouse, coffee-bar and game room. Apartments come with hardwood floors and granite counters in the kitchens.
Capitol Hill
45 Units Available
The Lockwood
1339 E Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,159
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,496
1078 sqft
A community rooted in an iconic neighborhood where history, convenience, and local character come together to offer an engaging lifestyle. Capitol Hill holds an array of treasures.
Benning
2 Units Available
Fort Chaplin Park
4212 E Capitol St NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,288
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome To Fort Chaplin Park!! Experience quality living at a reasonable price! Fort Chaplin Park combines affordability with its great location and easy access to downtown and I-395.
12 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,365
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1289 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
Chillum
23 Units Available
The Edition
3401 East-West Highway, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,662
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1060 sqft
LEED Silver Design building. Near the college campus. On-site fitness center, outdoor gaming area, yoga room, and pool. Apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
Chillum
62 Units Available
Lync at Alterra
3420 Toledo Terrace, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,679
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,807
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1096 sqft
We designed Lync for people like you. People who are on the go but want a great place to pause. Relax. It's why we've created homes that look as great as they feel. And why we've included amenities that give you space to breathe and enjoy the day.
Chillum
26 Units Available
3350 At Alterra
3350 Toledo Ter, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,661
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1101 sqft
Vibrant apartment complex located minutes away from Arts District Hyattsville. Enjoy convenient in-unit laundry and large walk-in closets. Garage parking. Around-the-clock maintenance services. Cats and dogs welcome.
131 Units Available
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,618
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1219 sqft
At Allure Apollo, enjoy the space of the suburbs with the city conveniences you desire. Stay home and hit the 24-hour gym, resort- style pool or relax by the fire pit.
Trinidad - Langston
20 Units Available
The Hecht Warehouse at Ivy City
1401 New York Ave NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,614
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,746
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
920 sqft
Located within historic Ivy City building. Apartments feature industrial finishes and exposed brick. Community amenities include a pool, business center and billiards table. Right by the National Arboretum, with easy access to New York Avenue.
2 Units Available
Lakeside North Apartments
430 Ridge Rd, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1140 sqft
Perfectly located near the Greenbelt Lake Metro Bus and University of Maryland shuttle. Each unit features wall-to-wall carpeting, dining room and built-in shelving. On-site amenities include pool, playground and free video rentals.
15 Units Available
Plaza Towers Apartments
6700 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,346
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1039 sqft
Located just two blocks from Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Also close to I-495, I-95 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Apartments feature walk-in closets and wall-to-wall carpets. Amenities include an outdoor pool and tennis courts.
18 Units Available
The Courts of Camp Springs
5327 Carswell Ave, Camp Springs, MD
Studio
$1,000
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
880 sqft
Convenient location across from Andrews Air Force Base on the green and blue Metro lines. Controlled access community with pool, playground and basketball court. Walk-in closets and separate dining rooms.
7 Units Available
Hamilton Manor
3342 Lancer Drive, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,285
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
884 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
14 Units Available
The Hanover Apartments
7232 Hanover Pkwy, Greenbelt, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,363
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with unique floor plans, bright living areas, fully equipped kitchens and generous storage space. Community features a swimming pool, dog park and fitness center. Some units have been renovated.
