Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

138 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Largo, MD

Finding an apartment in Largo that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i...
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd, Largo, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,798
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1235 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony offer proximity to the Metro. Enjoy the yoga studio, fitness center, lush courtyards, and community hub. Minutes from Redskin Stadium. Plenty of shopping nearby.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
10105 Prince place, #104
10105 Prince Place, Largo, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,399
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/15/20 A Gorgeous 1BR Luxury Condo/All utilities included - Property Id: 300631 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath beautiful Condo for Rent in Largo/Upper Marlboro Area.
Results within 1 mile of Largo
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
8 Units Available
Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir, Lake Arbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,479
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1277 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located close to some of D.C.'s biggest attractions. All units come with water, cable and internet. In-unit laundry, fireplace, dishwasher and giant walk-in closets.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9700 Lake Pointe Court
9700 Lake Pointe Court, Lake Arbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1071 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Condo in Great Location - Property Id: 297496 Controlled access 2 bedroom 2 bathroom first floor condo with walk out patio, wood burning fireplace and assigned parking space with guest passes in Largo, MD.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
9704 LAKE POINTE COURT
9704 Lake Pointe Court, Lake Arbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1144 sqft
Renovated 2BR,2BA spacious condo w/dining room in Largo close to Metro, public transportation, 495 and several major routes.Kitchen w/new ceramic.Spacious LR w/gleaming lamination, fire place. Separate DR w/lamination.
Results within 5 miles of Largo
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Cheverly
11 Units Available
Cheverly Station Apartments
6501 Landover Rd, Cheverly, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1100 sqft
The perfect apartment is waiting for you! At Cheverly Station you will enjoy a great location only minutes from Rte. 50, Baltimore-Washington Parkway and I-495 allowing you to get anywhere in the Washington metro area quickly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Woods at Addison
6500 Ronald Rd, Walker Mill, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious floorplans with private patios, walk-in closets, and well-equipped kitchens. Minutes away from the National Harbor and Capital Beltway. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and on-site laundry. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
2 Units Available
Admiral Place
4400 Rena Rd, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
835 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cable-ready modern apartments with every convenience available. Large apartments with central air and heat, ceiling fans, and big walk-in closets. Picnic area, park-like grounds and pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
24 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,485
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,318
1548 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
Courts at Walker Mill
6936 Walker Mill Rd, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
784 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
943 sqft
Courts at Walker Mill are humble apartments with a respectable grounds and an Olympic-sized pool. There is a playground for children, and the studio-esque style apartments have a large feel.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Greater Landover
4 Units Available
Kent Village
6707 Hawthorne St, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
766 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Downtown D.C., with a bus stop on-site. Plenty of natural light in the spacious townhome units. Military housing also available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
18 Units Available
Lexington Court
5284 Marlboro Pike Suite 303, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,210
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
771 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
950 sqft
Residents enjoy units with ceiling fan, 2-inch blinds, and garbage disposal. Community includes coffee cafe, dog park, and ample visitor parking. Excellent location for commuters, close to major interstates.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
4 Units Available
Avenue Apartments
6311 Pennsylvania Ave, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,186
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Highway 4 and yards from Great Eastern Shopping Center. Open-plan apartments with patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a pool, a playground and a gym.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
45 Units Available
The Avanti
6501 Hil Mar Dr, District Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,137
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1215 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes that overlook a creek. The apartment community features a pool, a gym and playgrounds. Easy access to Interstate 495, and close to Richie Station, MGM and the Boulevard Capital Centre.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
75 Units Available
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1276 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,415
1416 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Suitland-Silver Hill
51 Units Available
Andrews Ridge
5635 Regency Park Ct, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,112
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1249 sqft
A newly renovated community with upgraded kitchens and impressive baths. It is located a short drive away from the metro station for easy commuting in and out of the area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:13pm
15 Units Available
Hilltop Apartments
5306 85th Ave, New Carrollton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,338
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
904 sqft
Sleek, modern interiors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets, plus e-payments for convenience. Pet-friendly amenities, a playground and a pool. A nearby metro station gets residents to downtown DC in minutes.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:46pm
21 Units Available
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
Studio
$1,418
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,624
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,426
1066 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Greater Upper Marlboro
11 Units Available
Hunters Glen
14210 Slidell Ct, Marlboro Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,705
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the elegant Upper Marlboro neighborhood. Recently renovated units equipped with fireplaces, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to courtyard, pool, playground, fire pit and more.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
1 Unit Available
Verona at District
5042 Silver Hill Ct, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,163
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Verona at District Heights, a community of apartments in Suitland, MD, is just a short drive from Washington, D.C. Located a short distance from the Suitland Metro.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:01pm
Coral Hills
2 Units Available
Fox Club
1935 Brooks Dr, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,336
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A well-maintained, reserved complex, Fox Club has 24-hour maintenance, an alarm system and on-site laundry. There is a pool on the grounds and each apartment has a patio. The kitchens include a garbage disposal.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Glen Willow Apartments
903 Glen Willow Dr, Seat Pleasant, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
774 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community with plenty of updates. On-site pool, playground and green space. Pets welcomed. All interiors renovated with modern fixtures and appliances. Near area parks and shopping.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:06pm
5 Units Available
Parkland Square
2100 County Rd, Walker Mill, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
850 sqft
We know what you want in a home. We Have It! A Well-Maintained Apartment With Lots Of Room.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
27 Units Available
Allentown Apartments
5215 Morris Avenue, Suite 5, Camp Springs, MD
Studio
$940
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,130
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
934 sqft
At Donaldson, the well-being of our residents, team members, clients, and vendor partners is our top priority. We know you depend on us, and we are committed to being here for you.
City Guide for Largo, MD

Looking to be famous one day? Maybe spend some time spitting rhymes in Largo, MD, home to such notable rappers as Wale Folarin and Oddisee.

Largo isn't technically a city. It's actually considered a census designated place (CDP) located in Prince George's County, Maryland. At the last census, Largo showed a pretty respectable population of a little over 10,000 residents. Its location offers a huge benefit, because even though it's a smaller area on its own, Largo is located a little over a half hour from the nation's capital. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Largo, MD

Finding an apartment in Largo that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

