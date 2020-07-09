105 SWISS GAP ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

HURRY! This won't last! Spacious, fully renovated townhome/condo for rent in a quiet garden community ready for immediate occupancy. Two-levels, 3 large bedrooms with large closets and lots of natural light. Large Master Bedroom w/walk-in closet and ceiling fan. Entire unit freshly painted and carpeted. Brand new kitchen renovation with upgraded countertops, tiled floor and energy efficient appliances. Unique full-sized counter overhang allows for additional seating in the dining area and doubles the functionality with plenty of cabinets for storage with a corner ~lazy susan~ cabinet so there is no wasted space. Full Size washer and dryer and powder room conveniently located on the main floor. Cozy backyard area with patio and additional storage great for cookout and private outdoor fenced relaxation. Unit is pre-wired for optional Security system activation. Walking distance to numerous amenities such as Prince George's Community College, restaurants, grocery stores, schools, shopping, metro and much more. Within minutes from the new University of Maryland Hospital Center, downtown Largo and Largo Metro Station. Nearby bus stops. Minutes to 495 Beltway, Andrews AFB, Washington DC and MGM. 600 or better credit score preferred, but all applications will be considered with good rental history, good background, and solid income. Sorry no pets. Rent includes pool pass, ample parking, water, and trash removal.LIVE Virtual Tour Saturday, May 23, 2020 3-3:30pm.