All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 105 SWISS GAP ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, MD
/
105 SWISS GAP ROAD
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

105 SWISS GAP ROAD

105 Swiss Gap · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

105 Swiss Gap, Largo, MD 20774

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
HURRY! This won't last! Spacious, fully renovated townhome/condo for rent in a quiet garden community ready for immediate occupancy. Two-levels, 3 large bedrooms with large closets and lots of natural light. Large Master Bedroom w/walk-in closet and ceiling fan. Entire unit freshly painted and carpeted. Brand new kitchen renovation with upgraded countertops, tiled floor and energy efficient appliances. Unique full-sized counter overhang allows for additional seating in the dining area and doubles the functionality with plenty of cabinets for storage with a corner ~lazy susan~ cabinet so there is no wasted space. Full Size washer and dryer and powder room conveniently located on the main floor. Cozy backyard area with patio and additional storage great for cookout and private outdoor fenced relaxation. Unit is pre-wired for optional Security system activation. Walking distance to numerous amenities such as Prince George's Community College, restaurants, grocery stores, schools, shopping, metro and much more. Within minutes from the new University of Maryland Hospital Center, downtown Largo and Largo Metro Station. Nearby bus stops. Minutes to 495 Beltway, Andrews AFB, Washington DC and MGM. 600 or better credit score preferred, but all applications will be considered with good rental history, good background, and solid income. Sorry no pets. Rent includes pool pass, ample parking, water, and trash removal.LIVE Virtual Tour Saturday, May 23, 2020 3-3:30pm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 SWISS GAP ROAD have any available units?
105 SWISS GAP ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, MD.
What amenities does 105 SWISS GAP ROAD have?
Some of 105 SWISS GAP ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 SWISS GAP ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
105 SWISS GAP ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 SWISS GAP ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 105 SWISS GAP ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 105 SWISS GAP ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 105 SWISS GAP ROAD offers parking.
Does 105 SWISS GAP ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 SWISS GAP ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 SWISS GAP ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 105 SWISS GAP ROAD has a pool.
Does 105 SWISS GAP ROAD have accessible units?
No, 105 SWISS GAP ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 105 SWISS GAP ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 SWISS GAP ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 SWISS GAP ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 SWISS GAP ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd
Largo, MD 20774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms
Largo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLargo Accessible Apartments
Largo Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MD
Mount Rainier, MDParole, MDHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAJessup, MDFort Belvoir, VASavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDSilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLanham, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Prince George's Community CollegeWashington Adventist University
Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College Park