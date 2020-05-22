All apartments in Langley Park
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:47 AM

8440 12TH AVENUE

8440 12th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8440 12th Avenue, Langley Park, MD 20903
Langley Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Beautiful Semi- Detached End Unit Row-House. This home has Hardwood Floors, Granite Counter Tops, 2 full baths, private backyard with fence. This is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8440 12TH AVENUE have any available units?
8440 12TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Langley Park, MD.
Is 8440 12TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
8440 12TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8440 12TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 8440 12TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Langley Park.
Does 8440 12TH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 8440 12TH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 8440 12TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8440 12TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8440 12TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 8440 12TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 8440 12TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 8440 12TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 8440 12TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8440 12TH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8440 12TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8440 12TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
