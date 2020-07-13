Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:40 AM

283 Apartments for rent in Langley Park, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Langley Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
22 Units Available
Langley Park
Villas at Langley
8100 15th Ave, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,194
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,822
1189 sqft
Community has beautiful brick facades and a manicured landscape. On-site amenities include laundry room, swimming pool, parking, and outdoor living space. Cat-friendly, 1-3 bedroom units. Online portal for residents, and 24-hr maintenance.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Langley Park
Bedford Station
1400 University Blvd, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,190
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
875 sqft
1-2 bedroom units available at centrally located apartment complex. All units include dishwasher and hardwood floors. On-site laundry and parking. Internet access included. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
2 Units Available
Langley Park
Campus Gardens
2200 Phelps Rd, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,210
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
645 sqft
Minutes from I-495 and I-95 along with Downtown Washington, D.C. This pet-friendly community offers larger balconies, wall-to-wall carpeting and a clothes care center in each building. On-site pool and playground within a gated community.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Langley Park
Langley Terrace
8007 14th Ave, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
628 sqft
Charming boutique apartments with patio or balcony, located near Metro stops and I-496. La Union Mall and University Plaza nearby. Parking and laundry on-site. Dogs and cats OK.
Results within 1 mile of Langley Park
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
10 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartments
1818 Metzerott Rd, Adelphi, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1099 sqft
Great location close to Capital Beltway, University of Maryland and the National Archives. Units include breakfast bar, closet space and dining room with fan. Community includes trash removal, free water and lush landscaping.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Takoma Park
Hampshire Tower
7401 New Hampshire Ave, Takoma Park, MD
Studio
$1,275
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
1055 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hampshire Tower in Takoma Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
3 Units Available
Daniel's Run
9228 Edwards Way, Adelphi, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
975 sqft
Stylish and sophisticated, these apartments are pet-friendly and feature private balconies, breakfast bars and wood-burning fireplaces. On-site amenities include a fitness center, business center and resident lounge. Near I-95 and I-495.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
3 Units Available
Delano
1811 Metzerott Rd, Adelphi, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1075 sqft
Near the university and red shuttle line. Apartments feature spacious interiors with ample storage and newer appliances. On-site WiFi lounges, game room, fitness center, and green space.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
6 Units Available
Nob Hill Apartments
9120 Piney Branch Rd, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,290
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
526 sqft
Fully equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments in a charming community situated in a quiet neighborhood on the Old West Side of Ann Arbor. Residents have access to gym, hot tub, swimming pool, playground and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
1 Unit Available
Chillum
Highview
7004 Highview Ter, Chillum, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
979 sqft
A charming place to call home near the Express Metro Bus line, area playgrounds and picnic areas. Apartments feature carpeting, a patio or terrace, and walk-in closets. Cat-friendly. On-site pool and open parking.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Takoma Park
7333 New Hampshire Ave #1100
7333 New Hampshire Avenue, Takoma Park, MD
Studio
$1,300
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous studio available now. - All utilities are included gas, electric, water, waste disposal and heating/cooling. Tenant pays for their own cable/telephone/internet.

1 of 57

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Chillum
6522 SLIGO PKWY
6522 Sligo Parkway, Chillum, MD
Studio
$7,000
PRICE ADJUSTMENT!!! Bring an offer-Incredible opportunity! a large multi-use property in the heart of W Hyattsville.

1 of 15

Last updated December 10 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
8109 GARLAND AVENUE
8109 Garland Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
706 sqft
This is a 1 bedroom with den, LUXURY MODEL UNIT WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCE. Full size Washer/Dryer IN UNIT.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
9067 PICKWICK VILLAGE TERRACE
9067 Pickwick Village Terrace, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1386 sqft
3 Level TH with 3 Full baths, Hardwood floors on main level, Open kitchen with dining area.
Results within 5 miles of Langley Park
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
8 Units Available
Chillum
Landmark Apartments
5603 Cypress Creek Dr, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,209
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landmark Apartments is just minutes from the University of Maryland and the area's four metro lines. Units feature air conditioning, bathtubs, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
58 Units Available
Mount Rainier
Queenstown Apartments
3301 Chillum Rd, Mount Rainier, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,108
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
810 sqft
These 1-2 bedroom homes offer hardwood floors and on-site laundry in a pet-friendly community. Close to shopping, dining, and the best that Mount Rainier, College Park, and Washington, D.C. have to offer.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:32am
$
108 Units Available
Eckington
The Batley
1270 4th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,900
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,045
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
983 sqft
Located in the heart of Union Market, The Batley is revolutionizing modern city living. Step into a studio, one, or two-bedroom apartment perfect for those who enjoy their living quarters with a bit more flair.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
114 Units Available
U-Street
901W
901 W Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,400
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,015
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hometown hero Duke Ellington famously said, “If it sounds good, it is good,” so how does this sound? 901W is the vibrant new epicenter of the historic and evolving Shaw neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
7 Units Available
Walter Read Army Medical Center
Walter Reed Apartments
6939 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,397
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
784 sqft
Walter Reed Apartments in Washington, DC is ready for you to move in. The Historic Walter Reed Neighborhood located in Northwest DC has much to offer its residents.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
21 Units Available
Fenwick
8616 2nd Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,795
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1089 sqft
Comfortable studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in a park-like setting. Each apartment features large windows, high ceilings, hardwood flooring and fully equipped kitchens. Moveable kitchen islands, built-in desks and private balconies available in select apartments.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
8 Units Available
Spring Parc Apartments
17 Featherwood Court #14, Fairland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,544
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,737
1183 sqft
In-unit amenities include large closets, carpet, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community amenities include playground, swimming pool, business center and basketball court. Conveniently located with easy access to the D.C. area.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
The Edison
1240 4th St, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,850
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
962 sqft
One- and two-bedroom boutique apartments feature modern kitchens with islands, pendant lights and stainless steel appliances. On-site Trader Joe's. Near Gallaudet University and Union Station. Clubroom with library, bike storage, outdoor kitchen.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
24 Units Available
U-Street
The Shay
1921 8th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,833
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,977
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,448
1047 sqft
Stylish and contemporary apartments in a lively neighborhood packed with restaurants, bars and stores. Studio to two-bedroom units feature stainless steel appliances, laundry facilities and patio/balcony. Gym, pool and parking on site. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Petworth
Park Place at Petworth Metro
850 Quincy St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,602
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,698
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments feature trendy interiors and upscale design, with high ceilings, large windows, gourmet kitchens and beautiful cabinetry. Landscaped terraces and French balconies are available. Concierge, fitness center and controlled building access included. Near MD-97.
City Guide for Langley Park, MD

Langley Park, Maryland -- the census-designated place that grew from nothing more than a 28-room mansion to an area with a population of nearly 19,000 residents!

Although Langley Park has what was named the most dangerous intersection in all of Maryland for pedestrians, the area is attracting the attention of countless organizations across the country interested in the international flavor of the one-mile area. Community groups have also taken interest, and they're often working on ways to make the area better. Fortunately, when considering that dangerous intersection, these concerns include pedestrian safety. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Langley Park, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Langley Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

