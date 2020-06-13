/
3 bedroom apartments
149 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Langley Park, MD
Langley Park
22 Units Available
Villas at Langley
8100 15th Ave, Langley Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,776
1189 sqft
Community has beautiful brick facades and a manicured landscape. On-site amenities include laundry room, swimming pool, parking, and outdoor living space. Cat-friendly, 1-3 bedroom units. Online portal for residents, and 24-hr maintenance.
Langley Park
1 Unit Available
7957 RIGGS ROAD
7957 Riggs Road, Langley Park, MD
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7957 RIGGS ROAD in Langley Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Langley Park
9 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartments
1818 Metzerott Rd, Adelphi, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1099 sqft
Great location close to Capital Beltway, University of Maryland and the National Archives. Units include breakfast bar, closet space and dining room with fan. Community includes trash removal, free water and lush landscaping.
19 Units Available
The Gallery on New Hampshire
9408 Adelphi Road, Adelphi, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1082 sqft
The Gallery offers artful living and convenience along a historic avenue to Washington DC. Minutes from the inner loop of the Capital Beltway, University of Maryland College Park, Prince George's Community College, the U.S.
1 Unit Available
3412 Purdue St
3412 Purdue Street, Hyattsville, MD
Cozy 4 Bed/ 2 Bath Single Family Home in Hyattsville! Main floor features beautiful hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room with decorative brick fireplace and a separated dining room.
Chillum
1 Unit Available
6518 8th Pl
6518 8th Place, Chillum, MD
A Fabulous 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms including an In-law suite that has a separte entrance - This spacious, lovely multi-level single-family house is in best of location with in-law suite.
1 Unit Available
8830 PINEY BRANCH ROAD
8830 Piney Branch Road, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1442 sqft
Great view from balcony, updated kitchen with new granite counters and SS Appliances, new floors throughout, master has walk in closet, large living room with access to views from balcony.
1 Unit Available
3305 COOL SPRING RD
3305 Cool Spring Road, Adelphi, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3305 COOL SPRING RD in Adelphi. View photos, descriptions and more!
Takoma Park
1 Unit Available
718 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE
718 Maplewood Avenue, Takoma Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2240 sqft
Come and enjoy this conveniently located 3 Bed/ 1 Bath Top Floor Unit in sought after Takoma Park! Large Living spaces to entertain. Stunning balcony to relax and enjoy the outdoors. All utilities are included.
1 Unit Available
8100 CHESTER STREET
8100 Chester Street, Silver Spring, MD
Location, Location! Large Corner Lot. Beautifully maintained 6BR/4BA Ranch in Takoma Park. 3BR, 2 BA upstairs and 3BR, 2 BA downstairs with private entrance. Basement has kitchenette. Each floor has its own master bedroom w/full bath. Huge Rec Room.
1 Unit Available
9004 KIMES STREET
9004 Kimes Street, Silver Spring, MD
Uniqueness and comfort are just a few words to describe this adorable single-family home in Silver Spring, MD.
Results within 5 miles of Langley Park
24 Units Available
Cheverly Gardens
3554 55th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
755 sqft
Cheverly Gardens is a 409-unit, garden-style apartment community in Hyattsville, Maryland. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments have been newly renovated with features like fully upgraded kitchens, wood-style flooring, and two-tone paint.
101 Units Available
The Point at Silver Spring
8750 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1850 sqft
Newly renovated with carpeting and cherry cabinets. Pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances. Offers 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard, coffee bar, business center, on-site laundry, parking and Internet access. Downtown Silver Spring.
14 Units Available
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,211
1225 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and eat-in kitchens with built-in microwaves. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and neighborhood conveniences, such as shopping centers and schools.
12 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1618 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
112 Units Available
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1300 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
77 Units Available
Summit Hills
8484 16th St, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,151
1200 sqft
Spacious, fully equipped apartment homes close to the metro station. Residents' amenities include a clubhouse, community garden, putting green, swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Pet-sitting and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Chillum
26 Units Available
3350 At Alterra
3350 Toledo Ter, Hyattsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1287 sqft
Vibrant apartment complex located minutes away from Arts District Hyattsville. Enjoy convenient in-unit laundry and large walk-in closets. Garage parking. Around-the-clock maintenance services. Cats and dogs welcome.
10 Units Available
Spring Parc Apartments
17 Featherwood Court #14, Fairland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,948
1183 sqft
In-unit amenities include large closets, carpet, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community amenities include playground, swimming pool, business center and basketball court. Conveniently located with easy access to the D.C. area.
15 Units Available
Plaza Towers Apartments
6700 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1246 sqft
Located just two blocks from Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Also close to I-495, I-95 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Apartments feature walk-in closets and wall-to-wall carpets. Amenities include an outdoor pool and tennis courts.
40 Units Available
Montgomery White Oak
11550 Stewart Ln, White Oak, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1409 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Montgomery White Oak in White Oak. View photos, descriptions and more!
5 Units Available
Powder Mill Village Apartments
3625 Powder Mill Rd, Beltsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1180 sqft
Convenient access to University of Maryland and the Beltway. Tenants can enjoy recently renovated units with hardwood floors, dishwashers and walk-in closets. Luxurious community has on-site laundry, tennis court and pool.
17 Units Available
Rollingwood Apartments
2535 Ross Rd, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,014
1100 sqft
Spacious apartment homes in a garden-style community just a metro ride from downtown Washington DC. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens with a breakfast bar and pantry. Residents' amenities include a playground, swimming pool and sundeck.
40 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
9310 Cherry Hill Rd, College Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1062 sqft
A spring-fed lake. Landscaped scenery. Endless energy. This deluxe apartment community is made for those who love outdoor activity. Get your game on. Features full-sized basketball court, tennis court, jogging trails and swimming pool.
