Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:36 PM

218 Apartments for rent in Langley Park, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Langley Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Langley Park
4 Units Available
Campus Gardens
2200 Phelps Rd, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
645 sqft
Minutes from I-495 and I-95 along with Downtown Washington, D.C. This pet-friendly community offers larger balconies, wall-to-wall carpeting and a clothes care center in each building. On-site pool and playground within a gated community.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Langley Park
10 Units Available
Bedford Station
1400 University Blvd, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,190
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
875 sqft
1-2 bedroom units available at centrally located apartment complex. All units include dishwasher and hardwood floors. On-site laundry and parking. Internet access included. Cats and dogs allowed.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Langley Park
1 Unit Available
Langley Terrace
8007 14th Ave, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
628 sqft
Charming boutique apartments with patio or balcony, located near Metro stops and I-496. La Union Mall and University Plaza nearby. Parking and laundry on-site. Dogs and cats OK.
Results within 1 mile of Langley Park
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
9 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartments
1818 Metzerott Rd, Adelphi, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1099 sqft
Great location close to Capital Beltway, University of Maryland and the National Archives. Units include breakfast bar, closet space and dining room with fan. Community includes trash removal, free water and lush landscaping.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
2 Units Available
Nob Hill Apartments
9120 Piney Branch Rd, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
526 sqft
Fully equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments in a charming community situated in a quiet neighborhood on the Old West Side of Ann Arbor. Residents have access to gym, hot tub, swimming pool, playground and on-site laundry.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Takoma Park
1 Unit Available
7333 New Hampshire Ave #1100
7333 New Hampshire Avenue, Takoma Park, MD
Studio
$1,300
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
7333 New Hampshire Ave #1100 Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous studio available now. - All utilities are included gas, electric, water, waste disposal and heating/cooling. Tenant pays for their own cable/telephone/internet.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3412 Purdue St
3412 Purdue Street, Hyattsville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Cozy 4 Bed/ 2 Bath Single Family Home in Hyattsville! Main floor features beautiful hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room with decorative brick fireplace and a separated dining room.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
8100 CHESTER STREET
8100 Chester Street, Silver Spring, MD
6 Bedrooms
$4,300
2553 sqft
Location, Location! Large Corner Lot. Beautifully maintained 6BR/4BA Ranch in Takoma Park. 3BR, 2 BA upstairs and 3BR, 2 BA downstairs with private entrance. Basement has kitchenette. Each floor has its own master bedroom w/full bath. Huge Rec Room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
9004 KIMES STREET
9004 Kimes Street, Silver Spring, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1704 sqft
Uniqueness and comfort are just a few words to describe this adorable single-family home in Silver Spring, MD.
Results within 5 miles of Langley Park
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Brookland
10 Units Available
The Metropolitan
200 Rhode Island Ave NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,595
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
906 sqft
Located just minutes from the Rhode Island Avenue Metro Station. Art Deco-style 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes featuring gourmet kitchens and private balconies or patios. Community amenities include a fitness center, courtyard and pet spa.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
6 Units Available
8600 Apartments
8600 16th St, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,575
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature heat and A/C, hardwood floors and spacious floor plans. Community has state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pool and laundry facility. Excellent location close to downtown Silver Spring.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Trinidad - Langston
21 Units Available
The Hecht Warehouse at Ivy City
1401 New York Ave NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,604
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,836
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
920 sqft
Located within historic Ivy City building. Apartments feature industrial finishes and exposed brick. Community amenities include a pool, business center and billiards table. Right by the National Arboretum, with easy access to New York Avenue.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale
16 Units Available
Slowe
1919 3rd Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,599
321 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,772
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,879
754 sqft
Meet Slowe... The inviting, refreshing, elegant new apartment address in the heart of LeDroit Park.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale
17 Units Available
Carver
211 Elm Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,874
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,879
744 sqft
Carver Apartments is in the heart of tree-shaded, residential, sought-after Le Droit Park. But with the powerful heartbeat of the nearby U Street Corridor, non-stop 14th Street and all the energy that embodies downtown Washington, DC.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Chillum
28 Units Available
Post Park
3300 East-West Hwy, Chillum, MD
Studio
$1,520
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,780
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1125 sqft
Over 50 unique floor plans, each with an array of designer finishes such as granite counters, ceramic floors and high ceilings. Near the University of Maryland, The Mall at Prince George's and the Metro.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Columbia Heights
7 Units Available
The Alden
2620 13th St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,995
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Historic building with building-wide WiFi, indoor bike storage and front and backyards. Residents enjoy units that offer cherry cabinets, washer/dryer sets and white oak floors. Located in Columbia Heights, close to Meridian Hill Park.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Takoma
9 Units Available
Gables Takoma Park
7035 Blair Rd NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,828
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
873 sqft
Pet-friendly, fully furnished homes with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a patio/balcony. Access to an on-site gym. Close to Rock Creek Park for a convenient natural getaway, and near the Takoma Park Library.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
33 Units Available
Fort Totten Square
5661 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,460
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,715
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1001 sqft
Just a few blocks away from a Red, Green and Yellow line Metro stop, Fort Totten Square features luxury apartments in northeast D.C. minutes from the District’s best dining and nightlife.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Columbia Heights
4 Units Available
Isabella
1483 Newton St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,635
293 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,767
453 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
670 sqft
Controlled access community close to Powell Recreation Center, Giant Food, and numerous restaurants. Oversized units with private patios/balconies, fully equipped kitchens, and HVAC with individual thermostats.
Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
Columbia Heights
14 Units Available
The Park Monroe Apartments
3300 16th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,395
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,975
742 sqft
Close to two parks and the Mt. Pleasant Neighborhood Library. Renovated units with sweeping city views, granite counters, appliances and hardwood flooring. Community gym and courtyard. Nonsmoking facility.
Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
26 Units Available
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,674
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,568
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
996 sqft
Sleek apartments in Fort Totten offer top-quality amenities, including valet service and 24-hour gym for the busy professional. Walk to the metro or Keene Park. One- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Last updated June 14 at 02:49pm
20 Units Available
The Veridian
1133 East-West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,364
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,894
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,197
1131 sqft
Nestled in the center of Nolte Park, these high-rise apartments let you live in a park atmosphere. Enjoy oversized balconies, granite counters, hardwood floors and a dog park. Silver Spring Metro is steps away.
Last updated June 14 at 02:49pm
Chillum
8 Units Available
Mosaic at Metro
6210 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
1155 sqft
Spacious apartments in an accessible location next to Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Amenities include a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Car parking available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:41pm
20 Units Available
The Cameron
8710 Cameron St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,440
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,693
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,866
1208 sqft
Located in Downtown Silver Spring and seconds from the shops that line the area, this community offers residents attached garages, a business center and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops and plush carpeting.
City Guide for Langley Park, MD

Langley Park, Maryland -- the census-designated place that grew from nothing more than a 28-room mansion to an area with a population of nearly 19,000 residents!

Although Langley Park has what was named the most dangerous intersection in all of Maryland for pedestrians, the area is attracting the attention of countless organizations across the country interested in the international flavor of the one-mile area. Community groups have also taken interest, and they're often working on ways to make the area better. Fortunately, when considering that dangerous intersection, these concerns include pedestrian safety. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Langley Park, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Langley Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

