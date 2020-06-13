Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

203 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Langley Park, MD

Finding an apartment in Langley Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Langley Park
4 Units Available
Campus Gardens
2200 Phelps Rd, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
645 sqft
Minutes from I-495 and I-95 along with Downtown Washington, D.C. This pet-friendly community offers larger balconies, wall-to-wall carpeting and a clothes care center in each building. On-site pool and playground within a gated community.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Langley Park
10 Units Available
Bedford Station
1400 University Blvd, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,190
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
875 sqft
1-2 bedroom units available at centrally located apartment complex. All units include dishwasher and hardwood floors. On-site laundry and parking. Internet access included. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Langley Park
1 Unit Available
Langley Terrace
8007 14th Ave, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
628 sqft
Charming boutique apartments with patio or balcony, located near Metro stops and I-496. La Union Mall and University Plaza nearby. Parking and laundry on-site. Dogs and cats OK.
Results within 1 mile of Langley Park
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
The Gallery on New Hampshire
9408 Adelphi Road, Adelphi, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
953 sqft
The Gallery offers artful living and convenience along a historic avenue to Washington DC. Minutes from the inner loop of the Capital Beltway, University of Maryland College Park, Prince George's Community College, the U.S.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartments
1818 Metzerott Rd, Adelphi, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1099 sqft
Great location close to Capital Beltway, University of Maryland and the National Archives. Units include breakfast bar, closet space and dining room with fan. Community includes trash removal, free water and lush landscaping.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chillum
1 Unit Available
6518 8th Pl
6518 8th Place, Chillum, MD
6 Bedrooms
$3,000
2484 sqft
A Fabulous 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms including an In-law suite that has a separte entrance - This spacious, lovely multi-level single-family house is in best of location with in-law suite.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Takoma Park
1 Unit Available
7333 New Hampshire Ave #1100
7333 New Hampshire Avenue, Takoma Park, MD
Studio
$1,300
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
7333 New Hampshire Ave #1100 Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous studio available now. - All utilities are included gas, electric, water, waste disposal and heating/cooling. Tenant pays for their own cable/telephone/internet.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3412 Purdue St
3412 Purdue Street, Hyattsville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Cozy 4 Bed/ 2 Bath Single Family Home in Hyattsville! Main floor features beautiful hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room with decorative brick fireplace and a separated dining room.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
8830 PINEY BRANCH ROAD
8830 Piney Branch Road, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1442 sqft
Great view from balcony, updated kitchen with new granite counters and SS Appliances, new floors throughout, master has walk in closet, large living room with access to views from balcony.

1 of 15

Last updated December 10 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
8109 GARLAND AVENUE
8109 Garland Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
706 sqft
This is a 1 bedroom with den, LUXURY MODEL UNIT WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCE. Full size Washer/Dryer IN UNIT.
Results within 5 miles of Langley Park
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:00pm
Chillum
7 Units Available
Landmark Apartments
5603 Cypress Creek Dr, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,209
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landmark Apartments is just minutes from the University of Maryland and the area's four metro lines. Units feature air conditioning, bathtubs, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:45pm
$
112 Units Available
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$987
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,212
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1130 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Columbia Heights
19 Units Available
Highland Park at Columbia Heights Metro
1400 Irving St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,170
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1048 sqft
Pet-friendly property located close to 16th Street Park, the Columbia Heights Station, shops and bars. Features in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite countertops. Onsite amenities include double-floor fitness center and rooftop deck.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
13 Units Available
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,526
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,211
1225 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and eat-in kitchens with built-in microwaves. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and neighborhood conveniences, such as shopping centers and schools.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
Fenwick
8616 2nd Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,812
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1089 sqft
Comfortable studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in a park-like setting. Each apartment features large windows, high ceilings, hardwood flooring and fully equipped kitchens. Moveable kitchen islands, built-in desks and private balconies available in select apartments.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
6 Units Available
8600 Apartments
8600 16th St, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,575
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature heat and A/C, hardwood floors and spacious floor plans. Community has state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pool and laundry facility. Excellent location close to downtown Silver Spring.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale
16 Units Available
Slowe
1919 3rd Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,599
321 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,772
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,879
754 sqft
Meet Slowe... The inviting, refreshing, elegant new apartment address in the heart of LeDroit Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Spring Parc Apartments
17 Featherwood Court #14, Fairland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,409
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,948
1183 sqft
In-unit amenities include large closets, carpet, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community amenities include playground, swimming pool, business center and basketball court. Conveniently located with easy access to the D.C. area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Chillum
27 Units Available
The Edition
3401 East-West Highway, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,583
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1060 sqft
LEED Silver Design building. Near the college campus. On-site fitness center, outdoor gaming area, yoga room, and pool. Apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
The Bennington at Silver Spring
1215 East-West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,642
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,903
1073 sqft
The only residence with a "what can we do for you?" attitude. 24/7 Of all the apartments for rent in Silver Spring, few compare to The Bennington when it comes to location & personal service.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Petworth
10 Units Available
Park Place at Petworth Metro
850 Quincy St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,054
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments feature trendy interiors and upscale design, with high ceilings, large windows, gourmet kitchens and beautiful cabinetry. Landscaped terraces and French balconies are available. Concierge, fitness center and controlled building access included. Near MD-97.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Columbia Heights
14 Units Available
Columbia Uptown Apartments
1375 Fairmont St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
742 sqft
Conveniently situated just steps from Columbia Heights Metro stop. On-site laundry, courtyard and parking just a few features of luxury community. Recently renovated units offer dishwasher, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
Mount Rainier
59 Units Available
Queenstown Apartments
3301 Chillum Rd, Mount Rainier, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,108
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
810 sqft
These 1-2 bedroom homes offer hardwood floors and on-site laundry in a pet-friendly community. Close to shopping, dining, and the best that Mount Rainier, College Park, and Washington, D.C. have to offer.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
17 Units Available
Heritage at Silver Spring
8021 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,753
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1075 sqft
Spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes just minutes from the city. Enjoy pool with poolside Wi-Fi, fitness center, luxury clubhouse. Easy access to local dining, shopping and entertainment. Public transit available.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Langley Park, MD

Finding an apartment in Langley Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

