/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM
212 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Langley Park, MD
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
22 Units Available
Langley Park
Villas at Langley
8100 15th Ave, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,194
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,822
1189 sqft
Community has beautiful brick facades and a manicured landscape. On-site amenities include laundry room, swimming pool, parking, and outdoor living space. Cat-friendly, 1-3 bedroom units. Online portal for residents, and 24-hr maintenance.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Langley Park
Bedford Station
1400 University Blvd, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,190
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
875 sqft
1-2 bedroom units available at centrally located apartment complex. All units include dishwasher and hardwood floors. On-site laundry and parking. Internet access included. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
2 Units Available
Langley Park
Campus Gardens
2200 Phelps Rd, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,210
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
645 sqft
Minutes from I-495 and I-95 along with Downtown Washington, D.C. This pet-friendly community offers larger balconies, wall-to-wall carpeting and a clothes care center in each building. On-site pool and playground within a gated community.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Langley Park
Langley Terrace
8007 14th Ave, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
628 sqft
Charming boutique apartments with patio or balcony, located near Metro stops and I-496. La Union Mall and University Plaza nearby. Parking and laundry on-site. Dogs and cats OK.
Results within 1 mile of Langley Park
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartments
1818 Metzerott Rd, Adelphi, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1099 sqft
Great location close to Capital Beltway, University of Maryland and the National Archives. Units include breakfast bar, closet space and dining room with fan. Community includes trash removal, free water and lush landscaping.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
18 Units Available
The Gallery on New Hampshire
9408 Adelphi Road, Adelphi, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,145
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
953 sqft
The Gallery offers artful living and convenience along a historic avenue to Washington DC. Minutes from the inner loop of the Capital Beltway, University of Maryland College Park, Prince George's Community College, the U.S.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
7 Units Available
Takoma Park
Hampshire Tower
7401 New Hampshire Ave, Takoma Park, MD
Studio
$1,275
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
1055 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hampshire Tower in Takoma Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
3 Units Available
Daniel's Run
9228 Edwards Way, Adelphi, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
975 sqft
Stylish and sophisticated, these apartments are pet-friendly and feature private balconies, breakfast bars and wood-burning fireplaces. On-site amenities include a fitness center, business center and resident lounge. Near I-95 and I-495.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
6 Units Available
Nob Hill Apartments
9120 Piney Branch Rd, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,290
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
526 sqft
Fully equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments in a charming community situated in a quiet neighborhood on the Old West Side of Ann Arbor. Residents have access to gym, hot tub, swimming pool, playground and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
1 Unit Available
Chillum
Highview
7004 Highview Ter, Chillum, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
979 sqft
A charming place to call home near the Express Metro Bus line, area playgrounds and picnic areas. Apartments feature carpeting, a patio or terrace, and walk-in closets. Cat-friendly. On-site pool and open parking.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Takoma Park
7333 New Hampshire Ave #1100
7333 New Hampshire Avenue, Takoma Park, MD
Studio
$1,300
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous studio available now. - All utilities are included gas, electric, water, waste disposal and heating/cooling. Tenant pays for their own cable/telephone/internet.
1 of 15
Last updated December 10 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
8109 GARLAND AVENUE
8109 Garland Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
706 sqft
This is a 1 bedroom with den, LUXURY MODEL UNIT WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCE. Full size Washer/Dryer IN UNIT.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
9067 PICKWICK VILLAGE TERRACE
9067 Pickwick Village Terrace, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1386 sqft
3 Level TH with 3 Full baths, Hardwood floors on main level, Open kitchen with dining area.
Results within 5 miles of Langley Park
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
3 Units Available
Columbia Heights
Kenyon House
1349 Kenyon St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,595
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
632 sqft
Located near shops and eateries. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, central air, and stainless steel appliances. Granite countertops and high ceilings in each home. Ample green space.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
87 Units Available
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$982
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,274
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1130 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
6 Units Available
Columbia Heights
Park Triangle
1375 Kenyon St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,625
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1152 sqft
Experience urban flair combined with modern features and amenities such as a concierge, clubhouse, media room and guest suite. Apartments are stylish, with granite counters, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
26 Units Available
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,597
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,561
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
996 sqft
Sleek apartments in Fort Totten offer top-quality amenities, including valet service and 24-hour gym for the busy professional. Walk to the metro or Keene Park. One- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
4 Units Available
Takoma
The Normandie
6817 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,407
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,664
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This Art Deco-style community offers a number of amenities, including reserved parking, fitness center, pool and picnic area. Near parks and schools. Updated interiors throughout with lots of storage.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
12 Units Available
Columbia Heights
Cromwell Apartments
1515 Ogden St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,321
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,780
665 sqft
Situated in Columbia Heights, a vibrant neighborhood just off 16th Street NW. Pet-friendly studio and 1-bedroom apartment homes featuring hardwood floors or wall-to-wall carpeting. Residents' amenities include an on-site laundry, package concierge and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
17 Units Available
The Cameron
8710 Cameron St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,737
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,776
1224 sqft
Located in Downtown Silver Spring and seconds from the shops that line the area, this community offers residents attached garages, a business center and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops and plush carpeting.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:18am
$
13 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,299
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1289 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
8 Units Available
The Lockwood
11431 Lockwood Dr, White Oak, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,326
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,441
848 sqft
Located one block from Route 29 and 1 mile from I-495. Also within walking distance of the FDA White Oak Campus and White Oak Shopping Center. Apartments feature large windows and private balconies or patios.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale
Slowe
1919 3rd Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,623
321 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,772
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,879
754 sqft
Meet Slowe... The inviting, refreshing, elegant new apartment address in the heart of LeDroit Park.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
7 Units Available
Chillum
Landmark Apartments
5603 Cypress Creek Dr, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,209
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landmark Apartments is just minutes from the University of Maryland and the area's four metro lines. Units feature air conditioning, bathtubs, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances.
Similar Pages
Langley Park 1 BedroomsLangley Park 2 BedroomsLangley Park 3 BedroomsLangley Park Accessible Apartments
Langley Park Apartments with BalconyLangley Park Apartments with GymLangley Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLangley Park Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDMaryland City, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VA