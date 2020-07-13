442 Apartments for rent in Langley Park, MD with pool

/
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
22 Units Available
Langley Park
Villas at Langley
8100 15th Ave, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,194
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,822
1189 sqft
Community has beautiful brick facades and a manicured landscape. On-site amenities include laundry room, swimming pool, parking, and outdoor living space. Cat-friendly, 1-3 bedroom units. Online portal for residents, and 24-hr maintenance.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
2 Units Available
Langley Park
Campus Gardens
2200 Phelps Rd, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,210
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
645 sqft
Minutes from I-495 and I-95 along with Downtown Washington, D.C. This pet-friendly community offers larger balconies, wall-to-wall carpeting and a clothes care center in each building. On-site pool and playground within a gated community.
Results within 1 mile of Langley Park
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
6 Units Available
Nob Hill Apartments
9120 Piney Branch Rd, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,290
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
526 sqft
Fully equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments in a charming community situated in a quiet neighborhood on the Old West Side of Ann Arbor. Residents have access to gym, hot tub, swimming pool, playground and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartments
1818 Metzerott Rd, Adelphi, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1099 sqft
Great location close to Capital Beltway, University of Maryland and the National Archives. Units include breakfast bar, closet space and dining room with fan. Community includes trash removal, free water and lush landscaping.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
18 Units Available
The Gallery on New Hampshire
9408 Adelphi Road, Adelphi, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,145
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
953 sqft
The Gallery offers artful living and convenience along a historic avenue to Washington DC. Minutes from the inner loop of the Capital Beltway, University of Maryland College Park, Prince George's Community College, the U.S.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
7 Units Available
Takoma Park
Hampshire Tower
7401 New Hampshire Ave, Takoma Park, MD
Studio
$1,275
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
1055 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hampshire Tower in Takoma Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
1 Unit Available
Chillum
Highview
7004 Highview Ter, Chillum, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
979 sqft
A charming place to call home near the Express Metro Bus line, area playgrounds and picnic areas. Apartments feature carpeting, a patio or terrace, and walk-in closets. Cat-friendly. On-site pool and open parking.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Takoma Park
7333 New Hampshire Ave #1100
7333 New Hampshire Avenue, Takoma Park, MD
Studio
$1,300
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous studio available now. - All utilities are included gas, electric, water, waste disposal and heating/cooling. Tenant pays for their own cable/telephone/internet.
Results within 5 miles of Langley Park
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
12 Units Available
Chillum
Mosaic at Metro
6210 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,690
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,988
1155 sqft
Spacious apartments in an accessible location next to Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Amenities include a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Car parking available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
12 Units Available
The Veridian
1133 East-West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,409
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,893
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in the center of Nolte Park, these high-rise apartments let you live in a park atmosphere. Enjoy oversized balconies, granite counters, hardwood floors and a dog park. Silver Spring Metro is steps away.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
112 Units Available
Thayer & Spring
915 Silver Spring Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,535
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1108 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED. VISIT OUR WESBITE OR CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Thayer & Spring is an amenity-rich community, which offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units, and townhomes.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
26 Units Available
Chillum
3350 At Alterra
3350 Toledo Ter, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,584
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1101 sqft
Vibrant apartment complex located minutes away from Arts District Hyattsville. Enjoy convenient in-unit laundry and large walk-in closets. Garage parking. Around-the-clock maintenance services. Cats and dogs welcome.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
76 Units Available
The Point at Silver Spring
8750 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,219
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,449
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
1193 sqft
Newly renovated with carpeting and cherry cabinets. Pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances. Offers 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard, coffee bar, business center, on-site laundry, parking and Internet access. Downtown Silver Spring.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
28 Units Available
Camden College Park
9600 Milestone Way, College Park, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,657
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1290 sqft
Located just a few yards from the I-95 and Baltimore Avenue. 1-2 bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Each apartment has its own patio or balcony. Amenities include a community putting green and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
6 Units Available
Georgia West
8708 1st Ave, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1179 sqft
Located in the heart of Silver Spring. Close to the Metro as well as choice shopping and dining destinations. Features private balconies and walk-in closets, plus access to a private fitness center and sauna.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
$
87 Units Available
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$982
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,274
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1130 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
26 Units Available
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,597
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,561
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
996 sqft
Sleek apartments in Fort Totten offer top-quality amenities, including valet service and 24-hour gym for the busy professional. Walk to the metro or Keene Park. One- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
17 Units Available
Plaza Towers Apartments
6700 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,410
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1039 sqft
Located just two blocks from Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Also close to I-495, I-95 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Apartments feature walk-in closets and wall-to-wall carpets. Amenities include an outdoor pool and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
$
41 Units Available
Montgomery White Oak
11550 Stewart Ln, White Oak, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Montgomery White Oak in White Oak. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
20 Units Available
Phoenix
5802 Annapolis Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,099
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
998 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with breathtaking views of Washington, D.C. Communal amenities include a swimming pool with sundeck, BBQ areas and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
17 Units Available
The Cameron
8710 Cameron St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,737
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,776
1224 sqft
Located in Downtown Silver Spring and seconds from the shops that line the area, this community offers residents attached garages, a business center and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops and plush carpeting.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
$
13 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,299
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1289 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
8 Units Available
The Lockwood
11431 Lockwood Dr, White Oak, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,326
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,441
848 sqft
Located one block from Route 29 and 1 mile from I-495. Also within walking distance of the FDA White Oak Campus and White Oak Shopping Center. Apartments feature large windows and private balconies or patios.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Chillum
Landmark Apartments
5603 Cypress Creek Dr, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,209
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landmark Apartments is just minutes from the University of Maryland and the area's four metro lines. Units feature air conditioning, bathtubs, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances.
