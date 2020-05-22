All apartments in Langley Park
Langley Terrace

8007 14th Ave · (240) 720-2484
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8007 14th Ave, Langley Park, MD 20783
Langley Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1410-202 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 628 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Langley Terrace.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
bbq/grill
package receiving
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
We are a boutique, charming community situated in an urban environment with open green spaces to enjoy. Enjoy easy access to I-496 and Metro bus stops as well as retail and restaurants including Starbucks, University Plaza, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Trash
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: NA
fee: NA
limit: 1 pet maximum
rent: $50/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 20 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: 2 permits per unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Langley Terrace have any available units?
Langley Terrace has a unit available for $1,520 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Langley Terrace have?
Some of Langley Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Langley Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Langley Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Langley Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Langley Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Langley Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Langley Terrace offers parking.
Does Langley Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Langley Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Langley Terrace have a pool?
No, Langley Terrace does not have a pool.
Does Langley Terrace have accessible units?
No, Langley Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Langley Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Langley Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does Langley Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Langley Terrace has units with air conditioning.
