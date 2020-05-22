8007 14th Ave, Langley Park, MD 20783 Langley Park
Price and availability
VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO
2 Bedrooms
Unit 1410-202 · Avail. Aug 5
$1,520
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 628 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Langley Terrace.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
bbq/grill
package receiving
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
We are a boutique, charming community situated in an urban environment with open green spaces to enjoy. Enjoy easy access to I-496 and Metro bus stops as well as retail and restaurants including Starbucks, University Plaza, and more!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)