229 Apartments for rent in Langley Park, MD with balcony

Langley Park, Maryland -- the census-designated place that grew from nothing more than a 28-room mansion to an area with a population of nearly 19,000 residents!

Although Langley Park has what was named the most dangerous intersection in all of Maryland for pedestrians, the area is attracting the attention of countless organizations across the country interested in the international flavor of the one-mile area. Community groups have also taken interest, and they're often working on ways to make the area better. Fortunately, when considering that dangerous intersection, these concerns include pedestrian safety. See more