Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

229 Apartments for rent in Langley Park, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r...
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Langley Park
6 Units Available
Campus Gardens
2200 Phelps Rd, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,235
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
645 sqft
Minutes from I-495 and I-95 along with Downtown Washington, D.C. This pet-friendly community offers larger balconies, wall-to-wall carpeting and a clothes care center in each building. On-site pool and playground within a gated community.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Langley Park
22 Units Available
Villas at Langley
8100 15th Ave, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,164
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,776
1189 sqft
Community has beautiful brick facades and a manicured landscape. On-site amenities include laundry room, swimming pool, parking, and outdoor living space. Cat-friendly, 1-3 bedroom units. Online portal for residents, and 24-hr maintenance.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Langley Park
1 Unit Available
Langley Terrace
8007 14th Ave, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
628 sqft
Charming boutique apartments with patio or balcony, located near Metro stops and I-496. La Union Mall and University Plaza nearby. Parking and laundry on-site. Dogs and cats OK.
Results within 1 mile of Langley Park
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
The Gallery on New Hampshire
9408 Adelphi Road, Adelphi, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
953 sqft
The Gallery offers artful living and convenience along a historic avenue to Washington DC. Minutes from the inner loop of the Capital Beltway, University of Maryland College Park, Prince George's Community College, the U.S.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Chillum
8 Units Available
Highview
7004 Highview Ter, Chillum, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
979 sqft
A charming place to call home near the Express Metro Bus line, area playgrounds and picnic areas. Apartments feature carpeting, a patio or terrace, and walk-in closets. Cat-friendly. On-site pool and open parking.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
2 Units Available
Nob Hill Apartments
9120 Piney Branch Rd, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
526 sqft
Fully equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments in a charming community situated in a quiet neighborhood on the Old West Side of Ann Arbor. Residents have access to gym, hot tub, swimming pool, playground and on-site laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartments
1818 Metzerott Rd, Adelphi, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1099 sqft
Great location close to Capital Beltway, University of Maryland and the National Archives. Units include breakfast bar, closet space and dining room with fan. Community includes trash removal, free water and lush landscaping.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
1 Unit Available
Daniel's Run
9228 Edwards Way, Adelphi, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
975 sqft
Stylish and sophisticated, these apartments are pet-friendly and feature private balconies, breakfast bars and wood-burning fireplaces. On-site amenities include a fitness center, business center and resident lounge. Near I-95 and I-495.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
8830 PINEY BRANCH ROAD
8830 Piney Branch Road, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1442 sqft
Great view from balcony, updated kitchen with new granite counters and SS Appliances, new floors throughout, master has walk in closet, large living room with access to views from balcony.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Takoma Park
1 Unit Available
718 MAPLEWOOD AVENUE
718 Maplewood Avenue, Takoma Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2240 sqft
Come and enjoy this conveniently located 3 Bed/ 1 Bath Top Floor Unit in sought after Takoma Park! Large Living spaces to entertain. Stunning balcony to relax and enjoy the outdoors. All utilities are included.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
9200 EDWARDS WAY
9200 Edwards Way, Adelphi, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Secure building. Full time receptionist on duty in lobby. Very friendly staff. Residents seem very happy with living at The Racquet Club. All units have balconies. Outdoor pool, tennis courts, covered parking, work out gym, meeting room.
Results within 5 miles of Langley Park
Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
Columbia Heights
2 Units Available
Kenyon House
1349 Kenyon St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,650
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
632 sqft
Located near shops and eateries. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, central air, and stainless steel appliances. Granite countertops and high ceilings in each home. Ample green space.
Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
24 Units Available
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,674
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,568
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
996 sqft
Sleek apartments in Fort Totten offer top-quality amenities, including valet service and 24-hour gym for the busy professional. Walk to the metro or Keene Park. One- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09am
$
112 Units Available
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$987
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,212
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1130 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
19 Units Available
The Cameron
8710 Cameron St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,383
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,634
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1208 sqft
Located in Downtown Silver Spring and seconds from the shops that line the area, this community offers residents attached garages, a business center and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops and plush carpeting.
Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
5 Units Available
The Lockwood
11431 Lockwood Dr, White Oak, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,136
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
848 sqft
Located one block from Route 29 and 1 mile from I-495. Also within walking distance of the FDA White Oak Campus and White Oak Shopping Center. Apartments feature large windows and private balconies or patios.
Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
Columbia Heights
5 Units Available
Park Triangle
1375 Kenyon St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,820
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience urban flair combined with modern features and amenities such as a concierge, clubhouse, media room and guest suite. Apartments are stylish, with granite counters, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
14 Units Available
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,536
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,211
1225 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and eat-in kitchens with built-in microwaves. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and neighborhood conveniences, such as shopping centers and schools.
Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
$
12 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,365
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1289 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
131 Units Available
Thayer & Spring
915 Silver Spring Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,515
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1108 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Eckington
114 Units Available
The Batley
1270 4th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,838
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,028
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,130
983 sqft
Located in the heart of Union Market, The Batley is revolutionizing modern city living. Step into a studio, one, or two-bedroom apartment perfect for those who enjoy their living quarters with a bit more flair.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Wynfield Park
10209 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,752
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,459
1313 sqft
Elegant apartments in a serene garden setting. Close to downtown shopping, transit and recreation center. 24-hour on site gym. 24 hour concierge service. Pet friendly, furnished units with patio and fireplace.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Fenwick
8616 2nd Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,797
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,860
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
1089 sqft
Comfortable studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in a park-like setting. Each apartment features large windows, high ceilings, hardwood flooring and fully equipped kitchens. Moveable kitchen islands, built-in desks and private balconies available in select apartments.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Chillum
17 Units Available
Avondale Overlook
2400 Queens Chapel Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,235
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1009 sqft
Thoughtfully designed 1-3 bedroom apartments conveniently situated in a thriving neighborhood near West Hyattsville Metro Station. Floor plans feature modern kitchens, walk-in closets and ceramic tile bathrooms. Private balconies available in select apartments.
City Guide for Langley Park, MD

Langley Park, Maryland -- the census-designated place that grew from nothing more than a 28-room mansion to an area with a population of nearly 19,000 residents!

Although Langley Park has what was named the most dangerous intersection in all of Maryland for pedestrians, the area is attracting the attention of countless organizations across the country interested in the international flavor of the one-mile area. Community groups have also taken interest, and they're often working on ways to make the area better. Fortunately, when considering that dangerous intersection, these concerns include pedestrian safety. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Langley Park, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Langley Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

