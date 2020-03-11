10724 CASTLETON WAY

Amenities

Meticulously renovated 3-lvl TH near Largo Town Center. Large Living Room w/gleaming H/W floors, recess lights & moldings; New Kitchen w/white cabinets, Granite counter top, back splash, new ceramic floor, SS Appliances (range, dishwasher, microwave, Refrigerator w/water); Separate Dining, w/patio leading to deck w/fenced backyard. Large LR w/HW floor, recess lights. Top floor has large MBR w/full new bath, two closets; Two more BRs w/ren. hallway full bath. All the Bedrooms have H/W floors. Full W/O Basement w/ceramic floor, Family Room, 4th BR w/full bath, utility closet w/W& D. Fresh paint, moldings. Shows well. Very close to Largo Town center, several major routes, schools, shopping and other amenities. NO PETS, SMOKING. ******PLEASE DON'T CALL LISTING AGENT FOR SHOWINGS. YOU NEED TO GET YOUR AGENT TO SEE THE PROPERTY. *******