All apartments in Kettering
Find more places like 10724 CASTLETON WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kettering, MD
/
10724 CASTLETON WAY
Last updated March 11 2020 at 1:57 AM

10724 CASTLETON WAY

10724 Castleton Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kettering
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

10724 Castleton Way, Kettering, MD 20774

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
Meticulously renovated 3-lvl TH near Largo Town Center. Large Living Room w/gleaming H/W floors, recess lights & moldings; New Kitchen w/white cabinets, Granite counter top, back splash, new ceramic floor, SS Appliances (range, dishwasher, microwave, Refrigerator w/water); Separate Dining, w/patio leading to deck w/fenced backyard. Large LR w/HW floor, recess lights. Top floor has large MBR w/full new bath, two closets; Two more BRs w/ren. hallway full bath. All the Bedrooms have H/W floors. Full W/O Basement w/ceramic floor, Family Room, 4th BR w/full bath, utility closet w/W& D. Fresh paint, moldings. Shows well. Very close to Largo Town center, several major routes, schools, shopping and other amenities. NO PETS, SMOKING. ******PLEASE DON'T CALL LISTING AGENT FOR SHOWINGS. YOU NEED TO GET YOUR AGENT TO SEE THE PROPERTY. *******

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10724 CASTLETON WAY have any available units?
10724 CASTLETON WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kettering, MD.
What amenities does 10724 CASTLETON WAY have?
Some of 10724 CASTLETON WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10724 CASTLETON WAY currently offering any rent specials?
10724 CASTLETON WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10724 CASTLETON WAY pet-friendly?
No, 10724 CASTLETON WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kettering.
Does 10724 CASTLETON WAY offer parking?
No, 10724 CASTLETON WAY does not offer parking.
Does 10724 CASTLETON WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10724 CASTLETON WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10724 CASTLETON WAY have a pool?
No, 10724 CASTLETON WAY does not have a pool.
Does 10724 CASTLETON WAY have accessible units?
Yes, 10724 CASTLETON WAY has accessible units.
Does 10724 CASTLETON WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10724 CASTLETON WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 10724 CASTLETON WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 10724 CASTLETON WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kettering 2 BedroomsKettering Apartments with Balcony
Kettering Apartments with GarageKettering Apartments with Gym
Kettering Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Bethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDClinton, MDLeisure World, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University