2 bed 2 bath apartments
42 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Kettering, MD
1 Unit Available
13220 FOX BOW DRIVE
13220 Fox Bow Drive, Kettering, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1186 sqft
luxury 2BR, 2BA condo in Cameron Grove 55+ community. Features: (Resort Center with game room, pool table, tennis court, TV, bar, loungearea, fitness center w/sauna, pool, aerobic room, exercise equipment, Outdoor Rec center inc, pool area, golf.
Results within 1 mile of Kettering
8 Units Available
Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd, Largo, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,041
1235 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony offer proximity to the Metro. Enjoy the yoga studio, fitness center, lush courtyards, and community hub. Minutes from Redskin Stadium. Plenty of shopping nearby.
9 Units Available
Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir, Lake Arbor, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,876
1100 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located close to some of D.C.'s biggest attractions. All units come with water, cable and internet. In-unit laundry, fireplace, dishwasher and giant walk-in closets.
1 Unit Available
10244 PRINCE PL #21-T3
10244 Prince Place, Largo, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
Tenants-Run to see this lovely remodeled 2 bdrm/2FB condo near Largo Town Ctr, PG Comm Coll, THe Metro, and much much more! Brand new HWFs, Master bdrm has a huge walk-in closet, Washer/Dryer in the unit, dual terrace, and more.
1 Unit Available
10131 PRINCE PLACE
10131 Prince Place, Largo, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1082 sqft
Space & closets galore in this 2 bedroom 2 bath freshly painted top floor unit; Breakfast bar & wine cabinet in cozy kitchen; Full bath in bedroom; Balcony overlooking a tree line setting. 1 reserve parking space.
1 Unit Available
12320 OPEN VIEW LANE
12320 Open View Lane, Kettering, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1570 sqft
Luxury rental. Very modern. Great community. Garage, fresh paint, 2 level new hardwood floor. granite counter tops. fireplace, washer-dryer, balcony off each bedroom. Cathedral ceilings in foyer and living room.
Results within 5 miles of Kettering
8 Units Available
Governors Green
16501 Governor Bridge Rd, Bowie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
988 sqft
Modern kitchens, ample storage, and private balconies and patios with each apartment. On-site community amenities include pool, playground and grilling area. Pet and family friendly.
14 Units Available
The Ivy Club
1127 Ivy Club Ln, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
871 sqft
Ivy Club recently renovated to offer exclusive look and feel, including stainless steel appliances and huge walk-in closets. Complimentary gym membership at Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex included.
32 Units Available
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,052
1066 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
22 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1154 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
7 Units Available
Alvista Bowie
3631 Elder Oaks Blvd, Bowie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
967 sqft
Open concept floor plans with hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces in some units. Designer lighting, breakfast bar and granite countertops in top-of-the-line kitchens.
22 Units Available
The Bowen
14909 Health Center Dr, Bowie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,239
1183 sqft
Spacious apartments with bamboo-style flooring, vaulted 9-foot ceilings, and spa-inspired bathrooms with deep soaking tubs. Units equipped with intrusion alarm systems and smart systems to control lights and thermostat remotely.
8 Units Available
Greater Upper Marlboro
Hunters Glen
14210 Slidell Ct, Marlboro Village, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,057
971 sqft
Located in the elegant Upper Marlboro neighborhood. Recently renovated units equipped with fireplaces, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to courtyard, pool, playground, fire pit and more.
9 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave, Bowie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
957 sqft
Located in a tranquil community just minutes from Annapolis and Baltimore. On-site 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court and racquetball court. Apartments feature modern, updated kitchens and bathrooms. Near Route 50 and 301.
1 Unit Available
15675 EASTHAVEN COURT
15675 Easthaven Court, Bowie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
858 sqft
1 Unit Available
15815 EASTHAVEN COURT
15815 Easthaven Court, Bowie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
858 sqft
Close to shopping, entertainment and transportation. Minutes to Routes 50 and 301
1 Unit Available
Greater Upper Marlboro
4504 LORD LOUDOUN COURT
4504 Lord Loudoun Court, Marlboro Village, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
931 sqft
Freshly painted with laminate floor two bedroom with two full bathroom, fire place in the living room and a balcony
1 Unit Available
3827 EAVES LN #148
3827 Eaves Lane, Bowie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! SHOW VERY WELL!! REALLY A MUST SEE!! WELL KEPT, BEAUTIFUL 2 MASTER BEDROOMS 2 MASTER BATHROOMS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FIRE PLACE, GARAGE, 1ST FLOOR MASTER BEDROOM/BATH, LOFT, WASHER & DRYER, SWIMMING POOL,CLOSE TO
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Greater Upper Marlboro
14282 HAMPSHIRE HALL COURT
14282 Hampshire Hall Court, Marlboro Village, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
THE VILLAGES OF MARLBOROUGH - Nice 2-level condo located in Hampshire Hall section features 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, walk-in closets, fireplace, single car garage, walk-out balcony off of dining/living room, walk-out porch from Owner's
1 Unit Available
Greater Upper Marlboro
13903 FAREHAM LANE
13903 Fareham Lane, Marlboro Village, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1012 sqft
BEAUTIFUL RENTAL HOME! Villages of Marlbourough; A lovely 2 bedroom, 2.
Results within 10 miles of Kettering
22 Units Available
The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir, Crofton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
997 sqft
Located near Crofton Elementary School and close to Highway 3 and Davidsonville Road. Luxurious apartments featuring fully equipped kitchens. Walk-in closets and attractive fireplaces. All residents have access to a gym, hot tub and pool.
14 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1289 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
13 Units Available
Stone Point Apartments
116 Stone Point Dr, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1211 sqft
Luxury-style apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Residents have access to clubhouse, hot tub, media room and coffee bar. Outdoor living includes pools, fire pit, courtyard and community BBQ/grill. Pet friendly.