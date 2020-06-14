65 Apartments for rent in Kettering, MD with garage
It's rare for one park to define the landscape and atmosphere of an entire town, but Watkins Regional Park encompasses a major portion of Kettering's 5.5 square miles. With everything from miniature golf and pony rides to a turtle pond and live reptile displays, this is the place to play in Kettering.
Technically a part of Upper Marlboro, Kettering, Maryland is merely 15 miles from Washington, D.C. While its natural beauty is reason enough to live here, this town in Prince George's County also has ample shopping, a thorough transit system, and a healthy real estate market. All these qualities have led to a population rise, and currently Kettering is home to 12,790 people. And there's room for you to stay! You should be saying hooray! See more
Kettering apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.