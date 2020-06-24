All apartments in Hyattsville
Find more places like 4544 LONGFELLOW ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hyattsville, MD
/
4544 LONGFELLOW ST
Last updated August 16 2019 at 4:17 PM

4544 LONGFELLOW ST

4544 Longfellow Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hyattsville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4544 Longfellow Street, Hyattsville, MD 20781

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Stunning 4 Level 3 bedroom 3 1/2-bathroom townhome. Lower level has space for a home office, sitting/lounge area with large windows. Featuring dark hardwood floors throughout, an open concept on the main level with lots of natural light making it the room spacious, light and airy. Large kitchen accented with stainless-steel appliances, a beautiful glass subway backsplash and greige corian countertops, steps away from the maint-free balcony. On the third level there are two large bedrooms with full bathrooms, the master bedroom has a walk-in closet and the master bathroom features due sink, a large soaking tub alongside with a stand-up shower and finished with beautiful tile work all around. the upper level showcases the third bedroom with its private full bathroom alongside a warm and inviting loft that leads to a charming terrace with an enjoyable view, perfect for summer night. Located near main roads, public transportation, shopping centers, entertainment and more! Its a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4544 LONGFELLOW ST have any available units?
4544 LONGFELLOW ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hyattsville, MD.
How much is rent in Hyattsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hyattsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4544 LONGFELLOW ST have?
Some of 4544 LONGFELLOW ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4544 LONGFELLOW ST currently offering any rent specials?
4544 LONGFELLOW ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4544 LONGFELLOW ST pet-friendly?
No, 4544 LONGFELLOW ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hyattsville.
Does 4544 LONGFELLOW ST offer parking?
Yes, 4544 LONGFELLOW ST offers parking.
Does 4544 LONGFELLOW ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4544 LONGFELLOW ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4544 LONGFELLOW ST have a pool?
No, 4544 LONGFELLOW ST does not have a pool.
Does 4544 LONGFELLOW ST have accessible units?
No, 4544 LONGFELLOW ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4544 LONGFELLOW ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 4544 LONGFELLOW ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtyard Park
4203 Oglethorpe St
Hyattsville, MD 20781
Belcrest Plaza
3507 Toledo Ter
Hyattsville, MD 20782
Hamilton Manor
3342 Lancer Drive
Hyattsville, MD 20782
The Edition
3401 East-West Highway
Hyattsville, MD 20782
Phoenix
5802 Annapolis Rd
Hyattsville, MD 20710
Mosaic at Metro
6210 Belcrest Rd
Hyattsville, MD 20782
Cheverly Gardens
3554 55th Ave
Hyattsville, MD 20784
Landmark Apartments
5603 Cypress Creek Dr
Hyattsville, MD 20782

Similar Pages

Hyattsville 1 BedroomsHyattsville 2 Bedrooms
Hyattsville Apartments with ParkingHyattsville Pet Friendly Places
Hyattsville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VA
Landover, MDCamp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VAElkridge, MDFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College