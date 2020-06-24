4544 LONGFELLOW ST

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets clubhouse

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Stunning 4 Level 3 bedroom 3 1/2-bathroom townhome. Lower level has space for a home office, sitting/lounge area with large windows. Featuring dark hardwood floors throughout, an open concept on the main level with lots of natural light making it the room spacious, light and airy. Large kitchen accented with stainless-steel appliances, a beautiful glass subway backsplash and greige corian countertops, steps away from the maint-free balcony. On the third level there are two large bedrooms with full bathrooms, the master bedroom has a walk-in closet and the master bathroom features due sink, a large soaking tub alongside with a stand-up shower and finished with beautiful tile work all around. the upper level showcases the third bedroom with its private full bathroom alongside a warm and inviting loft that leads to a charming terrace with an enjoyable view, perfect for summer night. Located near main roads, public transportation, shopping centers, entertainment and more! Its a must see!