Howard County, MD
11829 TRIADELPHIA RD
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:44 PM

11829 TRIADELPHIA RD

11829 Triadelphia Road · No Longer Available
Location

11829 Triadelphia Road, Howard County, MD 21042

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful home that is newly renovated with open concept living and features recessed lighting, built-in bookcases, fireplace with modern surround, and upgraded fixtures throughout. The living room offers a bay window and gorgeous hardwood floors that flow into the dining room. Boasting with pendant lighting, ample storage, backsplash, and stainless steel appliances, the kitchen is an ideal space for preparing gourmet meals. The master suite entices with plush carpet and ceramic tile shower. Fully finished lower level family room provides an ideal space for entertaining family and friends. Close proximity to I-70, MD-32, and US-29

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11829 TRIADELPHIA RD have any available units?
11829 TRIADELPHIA RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Howard County, MD.
What amenities does 11829 TRIADELPHIA RD have?
Some of 11829 TRIADELPHIA RD's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11829 TRIADELPHIA RD currently offering any rent specials?
11829 TRIADELPHIA RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11829 TRIADELPHIA RD pet-friendly?
No, 11829 TRIADELPHIA RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Howard County.
Does 11829 TRIADELPHIA RD offer parking?
Yes, 11829 TRIADELPHIA RD offers parking.
Does 11829 TRIADELPHIA RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11829 TRIADELPHIA RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11829 TRIADELPHIA RD have a pool?
No, 11829 TRIADELPHIA RD does not have a pool.
Does 11829 TRIADELPHIA RD have accessible units?
No, 11829 TRIADELPHIA RD does not have accessible units.
Does 11829 TRIADELPHIA RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 11829 TRIADELPHIA RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11829 TRIADELPHIA RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 11829 TRIADELPHIA RD does not have units with air conditioning.
