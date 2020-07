Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill tennis court parking fire pit

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today!



Stop by Sherwood Crossing today to see our elegant 1, 2 and 3 bedroom options! We offer spacious, stylish apartment floor plans that are perfect for all your needs. We'll help you find the home you've always wanted and the ideal space to compliment your life. Surround yourself with serene parks including Waterloo Park and Meadowridge Memorial Park, and with direct access to I-95 and route 100, we are just 15 minutes away from Downtown Columbia and uniquely located between Washington, DC and Baltimore, MD. Our Elkridge apartments feature a range of amenities that make every day a joy. From our pet-friendly areas, granite counter tops, tennis court, and many other features, Sherwood Crossing has been crafted for your pleasure. Schedule an appointment today to take a remarkable tour and see it all first hand!