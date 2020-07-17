All apartments in Harford County
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:22 PM

1141 HARFORD TOWN DRIVE

1141 Harford Town Drive · (410) 670-9100
Location

1141 Harford Town Drive, Harford County, MD 21009

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1679 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Wow! Stunning! Split foyer home with wood laminate flooring throughout the main level! Large open eat in kitchen boasts upgraded cabinets, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and granite counters! Master bedroom has a private bath with double vanities, soaking tub and stand up shower! Extra large lower level rec room! 2 car garage! Large screened in rear deck! Access to the community pool! What more could you want? Come see today! Professionally managed, pets OK case by case!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

