1141 HARFORD TOWN DRIVE

Wow! Stunning! Split foyer home with wood laminate flooring throughout the main level! Large open eat in kitchen boasts upgraded cabinets, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and granite counters! Master bedroom has a private bath with double vanities, soaking tub and stand up shower! Extra large lower level rec room! 2 car garage! Large screened in rear deck! Access to the community pool! What more could you want? Come see today! Professionally managed, pets OK case by case!