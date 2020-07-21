357 GATEWATER COURT

Amenities

Move in ready penthouse condo with fabulous waterfront views of Marley Creek. Open LR & DR with slider to private deck. Full sized washer and dryer. Bath with new granite topped vanity. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets. Water and sewer included in rent. Master bedroom with dressing area. Minimum credit score of 650 and no smoking. Available Oct 1. Currently tenant occupied.