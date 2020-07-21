All apartments in Glen Burnie
Last updated August 27 2019 at 10:54 AM

357 GATEWATER COURT

357 Gatewater Ct · No Longer Available
Location

357 Gatewater Ct, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Move in ready penthouse condo with fabulous waterfront views of Marley Creek. Open LR & DR with slider to private deck. Full sized washer and dryer. Bath with new granite topped vanity. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets. Water and sewer included in rent. Master bedroom with dressing area. Minimum credit score of 650 and no smoking. Available Oct 1. Currently tenant occupied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 357 GATEWATER COURT have any available units?
357 GATEWATER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 357 GATEWATER COURT have?
Some of 357 GATEWATER COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 357 GATEWATER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
357 GATEWATER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 357 GATEWATER COURT pet-friendly?
No, 357 GATEWATER COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie.
Does 357 GATEWATER COURT offer parking?
No, 357 GATEWATER COURT does not offer parking.
Does 357 GATEWATER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 357 GATEWATER COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 357 GATEWATER COURT have a pool?
No, 357 GATEWATER COURT does not have a pool.
Does 357 GATEWATER COURT have accessible units?
No, 357 GATEWATER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 357 GATEWATER COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 357 GATEWATER COURT has units with dishwashers.
