Move in ready penthouse condo with fabulous waterfront views of Marley Creek. Open LR & DR with slider to private deck. Full sized washer and dryer. Bath with new granite topped vanity. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets. Water and sewer included in rent. Master bedroom with dressing area. Minimum credit score of 650 and no smoking. Available Oct 1. Currently tenant occupied.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 357 GATEWATER COURT have any available units?
357 GATEWATER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.