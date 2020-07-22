Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

1115 Castle Harbour Way #1C Available 09/28/20 Your Home is Your Palace! Glen Burnie, MD - This is a great 1st floor condo in the well maintained community of Castle Harbour. There are lots of windows letting in lots of light. The bedrooms are generous in size and the closet space will amaze you. Granite counter tops are featured in the kitchen along with all appliances and beautiful wooden cabinetry. No need to use a laundromat; use your own, in unit, washer and dryer. On those chilly evenings, light a fire in your fireplace and on those steamy days take a dip in the community pool. Live like a king or queen at a very modest price!



*One Year Lease required

*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.

*Background and Credit Check Required

*$100 Maintenance Deductible

Available: September 28, 2020



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4084850)