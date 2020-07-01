All apartments in Glen Burnie
106 MOUNTAIN ROAD
Last updated May 11 2020 at 5:55 PM

106 MOUNTAIN ROAD

106 Mountain Road · No Longer Available
Location

106 Mountain Road, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
LARGE SECOND FLOOR CONDO. FACES BACK TREES IN THE BACK OF THE BUILDING . WOOD FLOORS. STACKABLE WASHER/DRYER IN YOUR CONDO. KITCHEN HAS NEW WHITE SHAKER STYLE KITCHEN CABINETS. UPDATED BATHROOM. LARGE BEDROOMS. LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE. KEY LOCKED BUILDING ENTRANCE. AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 MOUNTAIN ROAD have any available units?
106 MOUNTAIN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 MOUNTAIN ROAD have?
Some of 106 MOUNTAIN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 MOUNTAIN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
106 MOUNTAIN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 MOUNTAIN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 106 MOUNTAIN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie.
Does 106 MOUNTAIN ROAD offer parking?
No, 106 MOUNTAIN ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 106 MOUNTAIN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 MOUNTAIN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 MOUNTAIN ROAD have a pool?
No, 106 MOUNTAIN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 106 MOUNTAIN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 106 MOUNTAIN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 106 MOUNTAIN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 MOUNTAIN ROAD has units with dishwashers.

