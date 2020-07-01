106 MOUNTAIN ROAD

LARGE SECOND FLOOR CONDO. FACES BACK TREES IN THE BACK OF THE BUILDING . WOOD FLOORS. STACKABLE WASHER/DRYER IN YOUR CONDO. KITCHEN HAS NEW WHITE SHAKER STYLE KITCHEN CABINETS. UPDATED BATHROOM. LARGE BEDROOMS. LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE. KEY LOCKED BUILDING ENTRANCE. AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
