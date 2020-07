Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets dishwasher patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center parking pool garage gym clubhouse internet access

Virtual Tours Are Now Available!



Experience life to the fullest. Where comfort meets convenience, The Pinnacle at Town Center delivers top-notch quality on every aspect of apartment living. From incredible amenities to an extraordinary neighborhood, you’re just steps away from everything you could possibly want and need. Located in the heart of Germantown’s Town Center, enjoy easy accessibility to a wide variety of restaurants and shops, an amazing urban park, the local Regal Cinema, and a Safeway; all within walking distance. If staying in is more your speed, cozy up to the spacious, open floor plan and stylish finishes that your one, two or three bedroom home has to offer. When you live at The Pinnacle, every moment is unforgettable.